Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe never envisioned putting a heavy bag in front of his house would lead to hosting the prestigious Silver Gloves tournament.
Fighters from seven states will compete in the Region 1 Silver Gloves championships starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The two-day event features some of the best junior fighters in the Northeast. Pepe and the rest of the area are thrilled to have such a coveted event come to the area.
“The public is excited about this and they said they’ll come out,” Pepe said. “It’s a chance to put Watertown on the map for boxing.”
Years ago, Pepe wanted to work on his boxing skills and bought some equipment to work out in front of his home. Many in his neighborhood took an interest and it spurred Pepe to create what eventually would become the Watertown Area Boxing Club.
“I wanted to work on my boxing skills, so I put out a heavy bag in front of my place on Division Street,” Pepe said. “Pretty soon we have kids coming over and they wanted me to show them how to hit and I got the idea to start a gym.”
Pepe said that Don Simkins, who is a Rochester native and the Silver Gloves tournament director, was amazed at how the Watertown events were run and got the process started for the event to come to the area. Previous tournaments have been held in Herkimer, Utica, Oneonta and other locations across the state. Watertown edged out Albany to host this year’s tournament.
“He (Simkins) comes to our events and is very impressed with our shows,” Pepe said. “He’s very impressed with the support the community gives us.”
One of the things that tournament organizers liked about having the tournament in Watertown was the community support. Events like the Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions and the Battle of the Badges are well-attended. Pepe continues to be amazed that the fans come out to every event.
“We had 900 people at the Badges event and for the Carmen Basilio event, we had a full house,” Pepe said.
Pepe will use the event to try to connect with other gyms to provide competition for future cards. Sometimes it’s hard for the more experienced fighters in the WABC to get matches against people of a similar skill set. Pepe is hoping some of the visiting clubs will consider a return trip up north in the future.
“It’s a chance for me to network with other clubs and get some fights for our more experienced fighters to get matched up,” Pepe said. “This event opens up some doors.”
The event will also help the local economy as many fans and families will come from across the Northeast to the area. Pepe has heard plenty of good things from the local business about the event.
One of the local competitors is Tuffy Griffith, who is the son of Gouverneur Boxing Club owner and coach Gordy Griffith. He will be competing for a spot at February’s national event in Independence, Mo. and have a large cheering section.
“I’m really excited because I get to fight in front of my family and friends,” Griffith said.
Boxing runs in the Griffith family as Tuffy’s older sisters, Rikki and Randi, are standouts in their own right. Tuffy Griffith knows that he’s got a lot to live up to, but has been getting help from his sisters.
Tickets to this weekend’s event are $10, with action starting at 1 p.m. on both days. The local Watertown Boxing Club is holding a fundraiser Jan. 15 at Pete’s Trattoria on Breen Avenue in Watertown. For more information, call Pepe at 315-783-4980.
