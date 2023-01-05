Watertown Area Boxing president Johnny Pepe, middle, poses with some of his fighters. The club will host the Silver Gloves tournament this weekend at the Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall for Region 1. Provided photo

Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe never envisioned putting a heavy bag in front of his house would lead to hosting the prestigious Silver Gloves tournament.

Fighters from seven states will compete in the Region 1 Silver Gloves championships starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The two-day event features some of the best junior fighters in the Northeast. Pepe and the rest of the area are thrilled to have such a coveted event come to the area.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.