SKI/NY, a New York State-based organization that promotes skiing to first-time and life-long skiers and riders, saw an incredible increase in ski ticket sales in 2020-21, and hopes to keep the momentum going this ski season.
During the winter of 2020-21, ski areas in New York state marshalled to provide safe socially distancing guidelines to keep customers safe and on the slopes. Overall, ski areas across the state saw an additional 300,000 skier and rider visits to its ski areas, a 27 percent increase over the previous season’s numbers. This increase represented a total of four million visits, putting New York state third in the nation for overall skier visits behind Colorado and California.
From a tourism economics view, the ski industry and supporting hospitality services represent 14,000 jobs in New York state alone.
“For the new skiers and riders who discovered how great the trails are in New York State during the pandemic, our ski areas provided bluebird days in some pretty dark times,” stated Scott Brandi, president of SKI/NY, “We’re looking to keep the momentum going and help people enjoy a safe, socially distanced activity that’s fun for the whole family this winter.”
“We saw tremendous growth, a banner year really, due to people looking for a new experience outdoors in winter,” Brandi added.
SKI/NY promotes skiing and riding through its Ski & Ride Programs. During the 2020-21 Ski Season, even with significantly reduced lift capacity and base lodge occupancy to ensure proper social distancing, the tourism impact of the ski industry in New York state topped $1.1 billion.
“Our programs are the key to the future of the sport of skiing, and they offer a great way for first timers to get started,” Brandi said.
The Ski & Ride Passport Program — Kid’s Ski Free will be offered again this coming ski season, providing third and fourth graders with the opportunity to ski for free at participating mountains with the purchase of an adult life ticket.
The passport program is available all season long for a processing fee of $41 per Passport, per child. Parents must apply online at iskiny.com. According to Brandi, the Ski & Ride Passport Programs aims to grow the sport of skiing for future alpine skiers and riders.
ABOUT SKI/NY
Ski Areas of New York, Inc. is dedicated to the continued growth of the New York snow sports industry by working on behalf of its membership to promote fair legislation, develop marketing programs, create educational opportunities and enhance the public awareness of snow sports throughout the State and region.
Connect with ISKINY online at www.iskiny.com, www.facebook.com/ISKINY, and www.instagram.com/i_ski_ny/.
