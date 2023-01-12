It was many years ago in the winter of 1957-58 when the brand new ski area named Holiday Valley first opened for business.
Skiing wasn’t new to Ellicottville. Doc Northrup and Karl Fahrner started the first organized skiing in Ellicottville, on Fish Hill in 1935. The Ellicottville Ski Club was formed in 1938 and adventurous men and women began to flock to Ellicottville from the metro regions of Buffalo,
Rochester, Syracuse, NYC, and as far as Cleveland, OH. The all-important social aspect of skiing took place in the Lincoln Hotel, now the Ellicottville Inn. A rope tow was built on Greer Hill, where the skiing and the ride up were more demanding then coming down!
In 1956 Dick Congdon, John Fisher, and Bill Northrup decided to pursue their dream of opening a larger, modern ski area. Shares of stock were sold for $100 from a card table in the parking lot in 1956 and in 1957, four slopes were cut and a T-bar was built. A mild early winter delayed opening until Jan. 7, 1958, when the first skiers rode the T-bar up to ski down Yodeler, Champagne, Holiday Run and Edelweiss.
Now, Holiday Valley boasts 13 lifts, 1400 acres with 290 acres of skiable terrain, 60 slopes and trails, three base lodges, two hotels, a golf course, pools, aerial park, mountain coaster, and numerous amenities. The resort has become a leader in the ski industry and ranks among the favorites of skiers in the East.
Two notable facts about Holiday Valley are that it has earned big marks in après ski activities, ranking not far behind Tremblant and Killington, it also gets pummeled with lake effect snow from Lake Erie with its annual average of 180” of natural snowfall. On the other side of the cozy hamlet of Ellicotville sits HoliMont, derived from the phrase Holiday Mountain. Dubbed as “North America’s largest private ski resort devoted to family skiing adventures,” this area is open to the public Monday through Friday and private on weekends. Holiday Valley and HoliMont flank the fun filled town of Ellicottville, both within a few minutes of travel. Pair that with an assortment of post après fun and you have a winning combination.
“The Village” of Ellicottville, although it is only one square mile, is full of fun, activities, shops, restaurants and history to please folks of all ages and interests. As you stroll down the main streets, you’ll find a genuinely friendly place. The Village of Ellicottville is down-to-earth hospitality with a unique collection of fine restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, a microbrewery and intriguing galleries. The Nannen Arboretum is a relaxing retreat where you can view unique trees and shrubs or contemplate nature.
Ellicottville’s 19th century charm is lovingly preserved in its homes and historic buildings that sit on quiet tree lined streets. And, if it’s social interaction you’re after, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better spot to whet your whistle or dance the night away. From bistro to disco, from Italian to down- home American, each of Ellicottville’s many fine establishments has a personality all its own.
Holliday Valley is in Ellicottville, NY, approximately 35 miles as the crow flies from Lake Erie and blessed with its share of lake effect snow.
