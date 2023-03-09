After a year of challenging weather Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua is announcing plans for significant Nordic snowmaking improvements for the 2023-24 Season.
Bristol Mountain is one of only a few Nordic venues in New York State that has a comprehensive snowmaking system. These snowmaking capabilities proved to be essential this winter and were instrumental in enabling Nordic athletes to train and compete in the Rochester area this season.
“Clearly, Bristol Mountain saved the 2022-23 Rochester Nordic season,” explained Section V Nordic Chairman Bernie Gardner. “Every league race, both Middle and High School, were held at Bristol Mountain, as well as Sectionals, which was contested in 60-degree temperatures.”
Over the summer Bristol Mountain plans to increase the air supply to their Nordic snowmaking system, a change that will significantly increase their Nordic snowmaking capacity.
“We’re excited about the planned improvements,” stated Mountain Operations Manager Paul Trippi. “The upgraded infrastructure will allow us to speed up the opening of Nordic terrain in the early season and allow us to refresh the terrain more often as the season progresses.”
The Nordic Center at Bristol Mountain is fully open with groomed terrain for both classic track and skate skiing. For news on New York Ski Areas visit SKI NY at www.iskiny.com .
Looking to stay slopeside at Bristol Mountain? Check out their Alpine Area and Nordic Center from their North Star Village rentals. Bristol Mountain’s Ski and Stay Partners are award-winning and offer unique lodging options. Destination Nordic skiers, Alpine skiers and riders visiting Bristol may experience the Finger Lakes in a whole new way during the winter.
Bristol Mountain vertical rise of 1,200’ is reign to the highest vertical between the Adirondack and Laurentian Mountains of the east and the Rocky Mountains of the west. There are 138 acres of total skiable terrain, including 3 km of Nordic trails. Views from the summit and the 39 slopes and trails are breathtaking and provide a variety of inclines for every skier and snowboarder from beginner to expert. During their night operating season, 97% of their trails have lighting. To assure skiers and snowboarders of the best possible snow conditions, Bristol Mountain is proud of its state-of-the-art snowmaking system that covers 100% of its terrain.
Open since 1964, Bristol Mountain’s steadfast philosophy is to provide a fun, family environment and memorable experiences for all ages and many generations to come.
