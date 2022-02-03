Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua is proud to announce that two former Bristol Mountain Freestyle athletes, Chris Lillis (Freestyle Aerials) and Dylan Walczyk (Freestyle Moguls) will represent Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
“We couldn’t be prouder,” stated Bristol Mountain General Manager Dan Fuller.
“Congratulations to both Chris and Dylan on this incredible achievement after many years of hard work. We can’t wait to cheer for them in Beijing.”
Chris Lillis started taking lessons at Bristol Mountain when he was five-years-old. By the age of seven he decided to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and join the Bristol Freestyle Team. He quickly excelled in many aspects of freestyle skiing but especially jumping. He qualified his backflip by the age of 10 at
the water ramps in Lake Placid. He joined the Elite Aerial Development Program in Lake Placid when he was 14 and at the age of 17 became the youngest male to win a World Cup Gold Medal in Freestyle Aerial Skiing. Chris has a U.S. National Championship title, multiple World Cup Medals, and last season he won a Siler Medal at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships with one of the highest scored jumps ever recorded in the sport.
Dylan Walczyk started with the Bristol Freestyle Team as a mogul skier at the age of eight back in 2002. His skiing and jumping skills were evident almost immediately as his progression during his first year on the team was remarkable. By 11 years old he was regularly winning events finishing ahead of boys that were five years older than him. At the age of 14 he moved to Colorado with his family to continue his training. In 2013 at his first World Cup he took a Bronze Medal. During his career he has multiple World Cup Medals, four World Championship appearances (event is held every 2 years), and is the only athlete to win the FIS NorAm Tour three times. Dylan has dedicated 20 years of his life to represent the
USA at the Olympics and his dream has finally come true.
Dylan Walczyk will compete in the qualifying round for moguls on February 3rd before the Opening Ceremony. The finals for Men’s Moguls are February 5th. Chris Lillis will compete in the debut of the Mixed Team Aerials event, which features a team of three athletes of mixed gender with individual scores combined for a total score over two final rounds on February 10th. Chris will also compete in the Men’s Aerials event with qualifying taking place on February 15th and finals scheduled
for February 16th.
Bristol Mountain, formally known as Bristol Mountain Winter Resort, is a ski resort located in South Bristol, NY in the Finger Lakes region. It is located 30 miles from the center of Rochester, NY, the nearest major city to the resort, and about 10 miles from Canandaigua on NY 64. Bristol has 1,200 vertical, six lifts, 33 trails and 130 acres on which to ski. The area is a great place for families, and has a wide assortment of difficulty levels. 80% of the resort is intermediate and beginner, with fairly long runs for both. Bristol also has a fairly extensive terrain park with a half pipe included.
