The Cannon Yeti received some well-earned farewell honors, after years of tormenting skiers at Cannon Mountain in Fanconia, NH.
For its 2019-2020 -CannonIsMine: Evolve Campaign video miniseries, Cannon brought home the Best Use of Video award from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and two silver Tellys for Regional TV (Business-to-Consumer) and Social Video Series (Travel and Tourism).
The comedic miniseries, in its fifth, final and most-watched season, garnered nearly half a million views. Promoted across social media and TV, the Cannon website saw a 58 percent increase in website sessions.
The -CannonIsMine Campaign was previously an NSAA finalist in the 2018 Best Overall Marketing Campaign category, and Telly awarded them Silver and Bronze in the 2018 Regional TV (Business-to-Consumer) and Social Video (Tourism and Leisure) categories, respectively.
“For years the Yeti was a stand-in for the die-hard Cannon skiers and snowboarders who want to keep the mountain for themselves, and amazingly, it’s become such an iconic companion for the ski area,” said Greg Keeler, Director of Sales and Marketing at Cannon Mountain. “Anywhere we went with the Yeti, like the Boston Ski Show, people recognized it as ‘The Cannon Yeti.’ So to see how popular the final season was felt very gratifying and also humbling. We wouldn’t be here without our passionate guests.”
The campaign was originally borne out of a desire to dispel myths about Cannon Mountain. “It’s too cold,” “it’s too icy” — the list goes on. Continuing with this theme, the underlying concept for the 2019/2020 Evolve Campaign was to show how those myths are just that—lies created by passionate fans who want to keep everyone else off the Mountain.
Cannon’s Evolve campaign debuted at the 2019 Boston Ski and Snowboard Expo with much fanfare. The reveal, along with the now-infamous Yeti shenanigans at the show and numerous Yeti-endorsed merchandise, helped Cannon see a 43 percent increase in seasons pass sales and an 18 percent increase in revenue.
The Yeti’s exploits may be over for now, but the legend lives on. To watch the videos, visit www.cannonmt.com/cannonismine.
The National Ski Area Association (NSAA) Marketing Awards are presented annually to ski resorts across the country for their successful sales & marketing programs that help grow the sports of skiing and snowboarding. These awards are designed to benefit the entire industry by raising overall marketing standards and promoting sustained growth of the industry. The awards recognize the best in ski area marketing campaigns.
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by an industry body of more than 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Magazine, and Digiday, VidCon and Social Media Week.
About Cannon Mountain, its rich 80-year history began with the 1938 construction of North America’s first aerial tramway, which helped paved the way for the skiing industry and tourism in New Hampshire. Nearly 6.6 million visitors rode the tram until it was replaced by a new tramway in 1980.
Over the years, the legendary mountain would continue to improve its grooming fleet and bring on state-of-the-art snowmaking equipment that now produces twice as much snow with increased efficiency to become one of the state’s premier ski areas. Cannon boasts the highest ski area summit (4,080 feet) and the steepest vertical drop (2,180 feet) in New Hampshire.
Visit www.cannonmt.com for more information.
