For a bit Of Old-World Charm, head to North Conway in New Hampshire.
The ski town of North Conway in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was once home to Herbert Schneider himself. The legendary founder of the ever-popular three-step Arlberg teaching technique (that takes skiers, from snowplough to parallel by shifting their weight on their outside ski for a “stem Christie” wedge turn), arrived in North Conway in 1939 straight from anti-Nazi house arrest. An influential financier pulled some strings and had Schneider released in Germany to come run his ski school at what’s now Cranmore Mountain Resort. Schneider’s son, Herbert, co-founder of the Professional Ski Instructors of America organization, later acquired Cranmore, and Schneider’s grandson went on to open the Schneider Hof Hotel Garni in St. Anton, Austria, in 2017, bringing the family story full circle.
Today, the Schneider legend can be felt throughout the Cranmore experience. From the New England Ski Museum to the oldest ski shop in America (Lahout’s), the area is a scavenger hunt of rich World War II-era European ski history, and a short drive to about a dozen ski resorts. After hitting the slopes, stay at one of America’s first ski schools that is now converted into an inn, Eastern Slope Inn Resort, or opt for old-world Austrian charm at Mittersill Alpine Resort, modeled by Austrian Baron Hubert von Pantz after his Austrian castle and ski club.
Get Cozy with a stay at The Austrian-Inspired Stowehof in Stowe, VT. Early Austrian influences in “the ski capital of the east” date back to 1936. That’s when Herbert Schneider’s student, Austrian engineer Sepp Ruschp, arrived in Stowe, Vermont, to direct the ski school at Mt. Mansfield, now Stowe Mountain Resort and “home to the country’s first ski patrol.” By the 1950s, climbers and skiers were traveling from all over to the Trapp Family Lodge, still owned and operated by the descendants of Maria and Baron Georg von Trapp of The Sound of Music fame.
Over the years, the family’s add-ons, like the country’s first cross-country ski center, the von Trapp Brewing Bierhall Restaurant, a farmstead, and a kaffeehaus offer even more reasons to visit this iconic ski destination.
Stay at Stratton in Vermont walk its Austrian Ski Village.
In an era when most Vermont ski area base “villages” consisted of parking lots, day lodges, and little else, Stratton’s was ahead of its time. Another Schneider, avid skier Frank Schneider got the place going in 1961, teaming up with renowned trail designer Rainbow Wright, then hiring a gang of Austrians to staff the ski school. Schneider wanted a sense of community, so he built a pedestrian street and lined it with shops, restaurants and condos, all doing their best to look like a tidy little Austrian ski village.
Today, as resorts hustle to village-up their base areas, Stratton’s village has been there so long it’s starting to have the sense of place you only get with time.
Visit www.stratton.com, www.gostowe.com, and www.cranmore.com.
