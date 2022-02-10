Gore Mountain in North Creek hosted some of the nation’s best junior ski and snowboard cross athletes at its U.S. Ski & Snowboard Holeshot Cross Tour Feb. 5-11 and the United States of America Snowboard & Freeski Association (USASA) Futures Tour Feb. 13-18.
Spectators are encouraged, as Gore’s cross events can be viewed while riding the Northwoods Gondola, along with prime viewing opportunities from the Base Area.
These competitions, held on Gore’s sanctioned and professionally designed cross courses, are also test events for the FISU World University Games (WUG) in January of 2023. Gore is the official venue for Slopestyle, Ski Cross, and Big Air events during WUG.
“Recent terrain and infrastructure improvements have allowed for Gore to host events of this level,” said Mike Pratt, ORDA President & CEO.
“Gore now has sanctioned courses for freeskiing and snowboarding as well as alpine and cross-country racing. We are excited about Gore’s future and its
new certifications for hosting a range of prestigious athletic events.”
James Bayse, Gore Mountain’s general manager said, “We are thrilled to host both competitions on our new courses. These athletes are the future of the sport and it’s an honor to play a part in their quest to join the ranks of the world’s best.”
Holeshot and Futures will feature two International Ski Federation (FIS) NorAm races and one FIS international race in both snowboard and ski cross, while Futures athletes can earn points towards qualification for the USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain, Colo.
These events are designed to facilitate entry into other FIS competitions, while helping athletes develop their rankings to participate in World Cup and Olympic qualification events.
From laidback vibes to competition courses, Gore Mountain has a strong slopestyle scene with a fresh variety of features that let skiers and riders progress at their own pace. However, from Feb. 5-11, and Sunday to Friday, Feb. 13-18, the Terrain Parks on Lower Sleighride and Wild Air are currently closed for the cross and slopestyle events, USSS Nor-Am Holeshot Cross Tour followed by the USASA Futures Tour. Lower Sleighride Terrain Park, when not closed for competition, is an unbelievably fun trail where you may find your ebb and flow between the stacked lineup of medium to large rolls, jumps, boxes, and jibs. This trail offers up cruisy style between a fluid run of fresh features. Wild Air, however, offers an array of jibs, rails, and jumps under the Northwoods Gondola. This terrain park is the location of Gore’s original park, and it’s also the home of Gore’s new cross course.
In addition, if you are looking for other options to do your freestyling at Gore check out the freestyle cross course at The Ski Bowl.
Night or day, skiers and riders can head over to the Ski Bowl Park for non-stop shredding into the evening. There is also a halfpipe, besides logging laps through the slopestyle layout. The Ski Bowl Park is open Thursday-Sunday and daily during holiday periods.
For more information and schedule details, visit goremountain.com, usskiandsnowboard.org, and usasa.org.
