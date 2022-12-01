After having carved the turkey, we planned our first ski outing to Gore Mountain and braved the slopes for a different kind of carving.

For an early Season start, Gore had tons of terrain open for our Thanksgiving weekend. The Northwoods Gondola, Topridge Triple, Adirondack Express, Bear Cub Poma, and North Quad were all open for the first outing of skiers and riders alike. Open terrain included the blue-intermediate trails of Quicksilver, 3b, Showcase, Tahawus, Pete’s Paradise, 2B and The Arena and green-easy trails of Sunway, Jamboree, Ruby Run, and Bear Cub Run. Gore Mountain was excited to have some beginner trails for those just starting or wanting a warm-up run.

