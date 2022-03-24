There’s nothing quite like spring snow.
We shed some layers last week and embraced the warmer weather at Gore Mountain, situated in the southern Adirondacks in North Creek, NY.
On a Friday, bright and early in the morning, we made our way to Gore Mountain. Our first stop was the Gore Mountain Base Lodge situated at an elevation of 1,500 feet. Here we booted up and made sure we had in our pockets our new 2022/23 SKI3 Season Passes, ready to be scanned in the lift-line of the Northwoods Gondola and our first lift-of-the-day.
New 2022/23 Season passholders at Gore may enjoy lift access without reservations on any day their pass is valid for the rest of the 2021/22 snow season, including all of next year’s winter season. SKI3 Pass options include Whiteface and Belleayre, as well as other discounts and incentives.
Even so, the Northwood Gondola took us to the top of Bear Mountain at Gore and its elevation of 3,200 feet. From there we cruised down the meandering blue-trail of Pine Knot to the Straight Brook Quad, which brought us to the summit of Gore Mountain and its elevation of 3,600 feet.
Off Pine Knot are some of Gore’s famous glades, including the short but sweet Kill Kare Glades that comes to an end at the bottom of Pine Knot, and the Pinebrook Glades that takes you from Pine Knot to the Straight Brook Quad. In the Pinebrook Glades you’ll find yourself twisting through trees with views of Gore Mountain’s summit.
We spent our day for the most part skiing trails off Gore Mountain’s summit, except for a hiatus back to the Base Lodge for lunch.
My favorite for sustenance at Gore is the falafel, and I always get one when I’m there. Gore’s falafel is a deep-fried patty-shaped fritter made from ground chickpeas, broad beans, or both. A falafel
is a traditional Middle Eastern food. Served at Gore it is in a pita with greens, tomato, cucumber and a yummy yogurt sauce. Hungry yet? After lunch, we continued skiing Gore’s summit and the Straight Brook Area. We skied the double black-diamond, The Rumor, so many times I can’t say how many. The trail is arguably the steepest in the East. If you launch yourself, skier’s lift off what is more or less a headwall, I think you might agree with that assessment. Skiers and riders were hitting The Rumor all day long. Temps were in the 50’s, which made for some perfect spring conditions, giving us those soft and forgiving cornsnow moguls. Other trails off the summit with perfect spring skiing conditions included Chatiemac, Hawkeye, Lies, Upper Darby, Open Pit, Cloud, Upper Steilhang and Headwaters. Of those summit trails, Cloud, Upper Steilhang and Headwaters are intermediate blue-trails, while the rest are expert/advanced terrain including all summit glades.
At Gore snow lovers may ski or ride four separate peaks and seven distinct faces. Gore’s 2,537-foot vertical drop is the fifth longest in the East, with only Whiteface, Smuggler’s Notch, Killington, and Sugarloaf being lengthier. With 444 acres of terrain, Gore is the largest ski resort in New York State and one of the largest in the East.
Gore Mountain Stats: Trails: 120, 108 Alpine Trails including 28 Glades and 8 Freestyle Areas and 12 Cross-Country/Snowshoe Loops, Longest Run: 4.4 miles, Snowfall: 150 inches per year, Skiable Acres: 448, Terrain: Easier (Beginner): 11 percent, More Difficult (Intermediate): 48 percent, Most Difficult (Expert): 41 percent, Snowmaking: 97 percent coverage, water supply from the Hudson River, Lifts: 14, 8-passenger Northwoods Gondola, 2 High-Speed Quads, 4 Quads, 3 Triples, 4 Surface Lifts and Terrain Parks: 8 unique freestyle areas, offering a progressive experience from learning on the easier Jibland to FIS competition features on Gore’s cross course.
Visit www. goremountain.com.
Looking up towards Gore Mountain summit. Photo Provided/CO
Spring conditions on the lower half of The Rumor at Gore Mountain. Photo Provided/CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.