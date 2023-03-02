The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) has announced their award winners for 2022.
“We like to think of these as the Pulitzers of snowsports history, projects that honor the people and places that have made skiing so memorable for millions of current and past enthusiasts,” says Seth Masia, ISHA president.
The ISHA Awards, established in 1993, honor outstanding creative works of ski history. The awards are presented to book authors, journalists, filmmakers, academicians, website developers, and other media publishers. The ISHA Awards are presented every year in a different ski town; in recent years it was held in Sun Valley (2022), Park City (2019), Squaw Valley (2018), Stowe (2017), Aspen (2016) and Steamboat (2015). Because of Covid19 restrictions, the 2020 and 2021 Awards were presented online. The ISHA Awards this year will be presented during an Award’s Banquet in Big Sky, Montana, March 22nd of 2023.
ULLR BOOK AWARDS
Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow by Heather Hansman.
Osterreichs Skisport im National-Sozialismus: Anpassung – Verfolgung – Kollaboration (Austrian Ski Sport in the Time of National Socialism: Adaptation - Persecution - Collaboration) by Andreas Praher.
Surmonter les frontières à ski - Grenzen überwinden mit Ski (Overcoming Frontiers/Limits on Skis) by Thomas Busset and Peter Engel (Swiss – French).
Heroes in Good Company: L Company, 86th Regiment - 10th Mountain Division 1943-1945 by Skyler Bailey.
Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers by the U.S. Olympic Women Cross-Country Skiers – 1972-2018 Editor Sue Wemyss.
BALDUR BOOK AWARD
Rise: My Story by Lindsey Vonn, Agent: Mark Ervin.
SKADE BOOK AWARDS
The John Fry Award for Excellence
Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing by Ryan Rogers
Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England by E. John B. Allen
Ski Jumping in the Northeast: Small Towns and Big Dreams by Ariel Picton Kobayashi – Publishing Agent Katie Perry.
Provenance in the Snowfields: 60 Years of the Dulmison Ski Club Australia by Donald Johnston.
FILM AWARDS
Magic in the Mountains by David Johnson, Coolfire Studio - Skade.
Picabo directed by Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn, Produced by Greg Groggle, Olympic Channel.
LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT
Christin Cooper will be honored with a Life Time Achievement Award for her 30-year broadcast career as the voice of women’s alpine skiing following her successful US Ski Team career.
ISHA MUSEUM GRANT
The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum, of Carrabassett Valley, ME has been selected to receive a $5000 grant from ISHA to support a new exhibit highlighting the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame collection.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Baldur: My Life in Winters: The Extraordinary Tale of One Man’s Journey Through the Rise of the Ski Industry by Mike Ewing
Skade: Copper Mountain Resort: Fifty years of Fortitude by Tim Nicklas
Film: Passion and Purpose (Series), Production by Jalbert Productions International
The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history and to increase public awareness of the sport’s heritage. It is recognized worldwide as an important resource for comprehensive, accurate information on the history of ski resorts, personalities, equipment, technique and events. ISHA’s 1,400 members – including resort and industry leaders, World Cup and Olympic racers, leading authors and historians, and passionate skiers from two dozen nations – share a love of the sport and its rich past. The association publishes the magazine Skiing History six times a year.
For more information, including details on membership, view www.skiinghistory.org.
Rise: My Story by Lindsey Vonn earned the ISHA Book Award for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.