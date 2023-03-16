Even the best ski day must come to an end, but the good times don’t, for the town of Lake Placid is loaded with dining and entertainment options you won’t find at most eastern resorts. High-quality lodging options in the area range in price from easy on the wallet to exclusive. You can stay downtown, along Mirror Lake or Lake Placid, or away from it all. Cuisine includes everything from pizza to gastropub, to high-end everything. Shopping options include nationally recognized outlets and boutiques.
If you are coming for more than a day, you will have more options than you can find anywhere else. Winter visitors may want to skate a few laps around the speed-skating Oval or the maintained skate track around Mirror Lake. The more adventurous will love taking the plunge down the Olympic bobsled or luge track, or the public toboggan run. For an idyllic alternative, you may enjoy the picturesque Olympic Nordic venue, Mt. Van Hoevenberg. At this Olympic Nordic area you will discover unparalleled serenity and peace of mind. Just like skiing Whiteface Mountain, the Olympic Mountain, these are experiences that last for a lifetime.
Retrospectively, we are all drawn to Whiteface Mountain for different reasons; the vertical, powder, groomers, the slides, your desire to learn something new, outdoor adventure, a passion for challenge, its quintessential mountain towns, that view, they all pivot around one thing, Whiteface.
Now that you are here, make Whiteface Mountain your playground. The Olympic Mountain has the greatest vertical of any lift-serviced mountain in the Northeast, mile after mile of groomed cruisers, 98 percent snowmaking coverage, renowned side country, and host of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games, all surrounded by some of the best mountain towns in the east.
Whiteface is home to the very best ski experiences the East has to offer. Whiteface offers more of everything: more snowmaking, more inspiring expert terrain, more long rolling groomers, including the longest single intermediate run in the Northeast, the 2.1-mile-long Wilmington Trail; more learning, more adventure, more fun, and as we know, more off-mountain attractions which you can’t find anywhere else.
Originally constructed for the 1932 Winter Olympics, and further built upon for the 1980 Winter Olympics, the Lake Placid Olympic Sites have since evolved into 5 distinct locations: The Olympic Center, the Olympic Jumping Complex, the Olympic Sports Complex, Whiteface Mountain, and Mt. Van Hovenberg. The Lake Placid Olympic Sites continue to build on the legacy of the Lake Placid area as a destination for people and families from all walks of life.
Whiteface is home to the greatest vertical drop east of the Rockies, with 96 trails stretching 25 miles and encompassing three peaks. Head to the Whiteface Mountain conditions page to find the most up-to-date info on lifts, trails and conditions to plan the best ski day ever. Visit https://whiteface.com/mountain/conditions/ and for more information on local attractions go to https://whiteface.com/plan-your-visit/.
