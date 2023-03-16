Even the best ski day must come to an end, but the good times don’t, for the town of Lake Placid is loaded with dining and entertainment options you won’t find at most eastern resorts. High-quality lodging options in the area range in price from easy on the wallet to exclusive. You can stay downtown, along Mirror Lake or Lake Placid, or away from it all. Cuisine includes everything from pizza to gastropub, to high-end everything. Shopping options include nationally recognized outlets and boutiques.

If you are coming for more than a day, you will have more options than you can find anywhere else. Winter visitors may want to skate a few laps around the speed-skating Oval or the maintained skate track around Mirror Lake. The more adventurous will love taking the plunge down the Olympic bobsled or luge track, or the public toboggan run. For an idyllic alternative, you may enjoy the picturesque Olympic Nordic venue, Mt. Van Hoevenberg. At this Olympic Nordic area you will discover unparalleled serenity and peace of mind. Just like skiing Whiteface Mountain, the Olympic Mountain, these are experiences that last for a lifetime.

