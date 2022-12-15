Consider offering an original gift to your friends and family during the holiday season.
How about offering them an experience in the great outdoors, to unplug and enjoy the joys of Le Massif in any season in Québec, Canada, situated east of historic Québec City?
For epicureans, there is the restaurant, Camp Boule. Located at the highest summit of Le Massif de Charlevoix with an unobstructed view of the St. Lawrence River, Chef David Forbes offers you a cuisine inspired by the different seasons, all in simplicity. Celebrate the holidays with your family or offer a gift card to your loved ones. It is possible to access the restaurant in winter by ski touring, by chairlift for skiers, by snowshoe and of course by vehicle with parking at the summit. Summit parking at Le Massif is truly a unique to this Resort.
Give 18-25 year-olds the gift of skiing with a brand-new promotion in effect at Le Massif until December 20 of 2022. Every combination holder in this age group will be offered $20 in credits applicable to their choice of cafeteria, bar, boutique, rental or workshop, with each visit included in their purchase of unlimited multi-day tickets.
For night owls, treat yourself to Le Massif de Charlevoix’s brand-new large-scale activity starting in the summer of 2023. Le Vol de l’Oiseau Mécanique, the world’s first nocturnal carousel on a mountainside.
Like a grand carousel ride with a scenic layout over nearly 6 km. This luminous, sensory and emotional experience will consist, for passengers, of flying over the mountain under the starry sky, from Le Massif’s chairlifts.
Then, for the festive ones, there is Après-Ski. Le Massif is renowned for its legendary après-ski and its sense of celebration. Snow Lovers are in for a treat this winter. Give your loved ones a Le Massif gift card, and let them enjoy the show of their choice. There is also a day pass and an evening pass available to access the all-inclusive offer of Club Med Quebec Charlevoix. A great way to enjoy the facilities of Le Massif’s new hotel and superb buffet, activities, and entertainment for all.
Additionally, for the young at heart discover day or night sledding. The perfect outing with friends, family, couples or an original idea for a first date. Le Massif has 7.5 km of pure happiness, with the longest traditional luge track in North America, a gift that will please all those who like to have fun and find their inner child.
Rising high above the mighty St. Lawrence River in the heart of Quebec’s Charlevoix is Le Massif, a sleeping giant of a mountain. Home to some of the most spectacular skiing in Eastern Canada. Le Massif is less than an hour east of Quebec City and its international airport, not far from Mont-Sainte-Anne, and in the center of the province’s picturesque Charlevoix Region. The Resort is known for its commanding views of the St. Lawrence, steep runs, state-of-the-art facilities, and tantalizing cuisine that’s some of the best you’ll find at any ski area’s base in Canada.
It’s also the Mountain with a huge vertical drop (770 meters; 2,526 feet) and the largest annual snowfall (650 cm; 21 feet) east of the Canadian Rockies.
