LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Loppett returns this year to Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
On Feb. 26, this annual event is open to all. Thousands of skiers have participated in this distinctive Nordic race held for 30-plus years at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Lake Placid.
The new Loppet course runs on a slightly modified version of the 50k course constructed for the 1980 Winter Olympics, making it one of the most challenging citizen races in the world. This 50k course may be participated in the classic or skate disciplines. And, if you are not ready for the entire length, there is a 25k course.
Fun for the whole family, Mt. Van Hoevenberg offers at The Lake Placid Loppet entertainment, trails, and a barbecue. This end of the season cross country event is a staple not to be missed. This race is a yearly tradition for skiers from near and far. Consider putting it on your 2023 list.
Mt Van Hoevenberg combines outdoor recreations with Lake Placid’s Olympic Legacy. On the sliding center side, they have a state-of-the-art combined skeleton and bobsled track and have created North America’s longest mountain coaster, The Cliffside Coaster. On the Nordic center side, they have added 4km of World Championship rate trails, joining their existing 50km of cross-country skiing trails.
Their new lodge, The Mountain Pass Lodge, is the hub of Mt. Van Hoevenberg and is the place where you go to grab a bite, relax with a drink, hang out with friends, and enjoy all the activities Mt. Van Hoevenberg has to offer. In addition, The Climbing Center at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is ready to cater to climbers of all levels and interests, with over 1,500′ of climbing space and a 30′ top rope wall. It features three TruBlue auto belays and multiple lead options, a bouldering wall, a traverse wall, and all the gear you need including shoes, harnesses, belay devices, and chalk.
The Nordic Country and Biathlon trails at Mt Van Hoevenberg first opened for the 1980 Olympic Games. The trails have held their place as a world-class destination in Nordic Sports. The 55km of trails are groomed to perfection every day of the week, while professional staff treats each day as if they’re hosting the Olympic Games and welcoming you in for a cozy chat. From your first-time making tracks
with the sport facilities’ skilled instructors to their Olympians in training, Mt. Van Hoevenberg offers something for everyone.
The story of Henry Van Hoevenberg is a vision of mountain life that has impacted generations of outdoor enthusiasts who visit Lake Placid. Mt. Van Hoevenberg has evolved to a cutting-edge facility that brings thousands of guests, athletes and spectators to World class trails, track and lodge. Mt. Van Hoevenberg offers a one-of-a-kind recreational experience that immerses you in Lake Placid’s Olympic Legacy and leads the future in winter sport.
