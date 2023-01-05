Loppett returns to Lake Placid for 2023

An overview of the winter sports facilities at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid. Submitted Photo/Christine Eldred

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Loppett returns this year to Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

On Feb. 26, this annual event is open to all. Thousands of skiers have participated in this distinctive Nordic race held for 30-plus years at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Lake Placid.

