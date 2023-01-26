What is it about Mad River Glen?
Why is Mad River Glen on the MUST ski list for any skiers worth their salt?
There are plenty of areas that are bigger, steeper, and offer more amenities. There are certainly plenty of places that get more reliable snow.
So, what is it that makes Mad River Glen the iconic “holy grail” for so many skiers?
It’s a combination of many things and for every skier the answer is a little different. Mad River Glen offers the most challenging and diverse terrain in New England, with an uphill capacity that guarantees low skier density on the trails even on the busiest days. It is one of the last bastions of natural snow skiing in New England. And, it is one of only three areas in North America that prohibit snowboarding. The trails were cut to follow the mountain’s natural contours. Skiers can descend the entire 2,037-foot of vertical on true expert terrain with absolutely no run-outs.
On the other hand, Mad River’s mountain layout with a single base area makes it an ideal family mountain. The area’s character, the result of a long and proud history, reflects the terrain and natural beauty. There is a special camaraderie among the skiing community, with its co-op ownership, non-commercial, family-friendly atmosphere, dedicated staff, and of course there is the Single Chair, America’s favorite ski lift.
It was on December 5 of 1995, a new era began when the Mad River Glen Cooperative was formed, creating the first and only cooperatively owned ski area in America. This meant that the Mad River Glen’s famously devoted skiers owned their mountain and controlled the destiny of the legendary ski area. Shareholders in the Mad River Glen Cooperative came together to fulfill their mission “… to forever protect the classic Mad River Glen skiing experience by preserving low skier density, natural terrain and forests, varied trail character, and friendly community atmosphere for the benefit of shareholders, area personnel and patrons.”
The co-op achieved remarkable results: paying off the original mortgage, growing the community, creating a shared mission and vision, solidifying the business model and finances and most importantly, reinvesting millions in the mountain’s infrastructure. These re-investments include catching up on years of deferred maintenance, hours on-mountain trail work largely cut by hand, and the historic restoration of the iconic Single Chair.
This project represents the Mad River Glen spirit. When faced with the question of what to do with the aging Single Chair, co-op shareholders opted to restore the iconic lift and retain the existing uphill capacity, rather than build a more modern and less expensive double chair. Partnering with the Stark Mountain Foundation and the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the Mad River Glen community raised the entire $1.8 million price tag for the project through donations.
Today, Mad River Glen is the only ski area in the nation on the National Register of Historic Places. It has more than 1,800 individual skier-owners who have purchased more than 2,200 shares. Unlike other ski areas, Mad River’s goal is to maintain and preserve the experience rather than to overhaul or upgrade. Both the skier-owners and the management understand that skiers come to Mad River for the unique combination of legendary terrain, sense of community, low skier density, and intimate atmosphere.
Mad River Stats: Elevation: 3,637 feet General Stark Mountain, Trails: 53, 20% easy, 35% intermediate, 45% expert, Lifts: 5, 1 Single, 1 Surface, 3 Double, Skiable Acres: 115 acres of trails, 800 glades, Vertical Drop: 2037, Snowmaking: 15%, Average Annual Snowfall: 228” Visit www.madriverglen.com.
Ski it if you can.
