Interested in traveling to Québec for the holidays?
Mont Sutton has the music party for all.
Situated just miles over the Vermont/Canadian border in Sutton, Québec, Mont Sutton, will launch its 2022-2023 ski season on the weekend of December 10-11. Since November 17, the snow guns have been in action every time the weather allows, and the Mont Sutton team is ready to welcome back snow enthusiasts.
Before hitting the slopes, Mont Sutton invites all interested parties to a pre-season party on Friday, December 9, when the Resort will host its first Music Friday of the 2022-2023 season. It is with
great pleasure that Mont Sutton announces the official return of the Music Fridays and Open Mic Thursdays, which will start just before the holidays. Skiers and non-skiers are invited to the Bar Le Tucker, directly at the foot of the mountain, on Friday, December 9. From 4-7 pm, Cuban jazz will be featured with the artist Julian Gutierrez.
Following this first weekend, the chairlifts will be closed on weekdays from December 12-16, and will be back in operation seven days a week starting Saturday, December 17. December 17 marks the anniversary of Mont Sutton, which will celebrate its 62nd birthday. A special rate of $17 Canadian currency will be in effect for that day. Those interested are invited to reserve their ticket online. Other surprises are also on the menu for this anniversary day including the traditional cake and a special après-ski presented by White Claw with many prizes to win.
The rates for the weekend of December 10 and 11 will be confirmed before the opening, as well as the number of trails and chairlifts in operation at Mont Sutton’s website. Note that for this first
weekend of operation, all Sutton 2022-2023 season passes will be accepted except the Rando-Ski Pass.
Additionally, on this first weekend of the season, the Snow School team will be available on site for those who wish to reserve their lessons. The repair shop, rental center, restaurant and boutique teams will also be ready to welcome customers.
There will be no shortage of activities at the mountain for this beginning of the season. All information on activities, promotions and ski conditions can be found on the Mont Sutton’s website. For
those who do not want to miss anything, it is also possible to subscribe to the Mont Sutton’s newsletter at montsutton.com/newsletter.
Mont Sutton is a major ski resort located in Québec’s Eastern Townships, known across North America for its unique glade concept for every type of skier and its many junctions creating endless
possibilities for every run. Mont Sutton also sets itself apart with its authentic ambiance, awe-inspiring nature and its exceptional snow conditions, its distinctive mountain bike trails, its rustic camping at the summit, its outdoor sculptures and the longest zipline in the Eastern Townships.
Checkout Mont Sutton at https://montsutton.com/en/.
