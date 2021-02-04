LAKE PLACID — The Olympic Cross Country ski trails of Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid have delighted nordic skiers for more than 40 years.
Constant trail upgrades and world-class grooming on 55K of rolling Adirondack terrain have been the hallmark of their Olympic legacy. Skiers have always found trails fit for the Olympian inside them, no matter what their ability.
Visitors to Mt. Van Hoevenberg are encouraged to step into a pair of skis or snowshoes, breathe in the fresh, crisp air, and follow their meticulously groomed trails of the majestic Adirondack woods. And, to follow the trails that have led athletes, like Adirondack Mountain local Bill Demong, Gold and Silver Medalist in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games, to Olympic glory.
The Cross Country and Biathlon trails at Mt. Van Hoevenberg opened for the 1980 Olympic Games and has held its place as a world-class destination in Nordic Sports since its beginnings.
Even so, Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s professional staff treats each day as if they are both hosting the Olympic Games and welcoming visitors in for a cozy respite. Even though Mt. Van Hoevenberg regularly stages major national and international skiing events, first-time and recreational skiers are their daily priority.
At Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Nordic skiers are provided with plenty of opportunities no matter what their ability. The 55K of trails and experiences exceed the expectations of world-class athletes, fitness lovers, recreational visitors, outdoor enthusiasts, as well as those new to Nordic skiing.
Lessons, group and private, equipment rentals, as well as a well-stocked sports shop and café are offered at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. In short, everything you need to enjoy a day on their world-class trails in the Adirondacks. There you will also find Nordic terrain parks, toasty bonfires, Josie’s destination ski cabin, and their warm and friendly 55,000 square foot Mountain Pass Lodge. The lodge is the newest addition to Mt. Van Hoevenberg and it features two retails spaces, food service, showers, lockers, and a climbing wall. The Mountain Pass Lodge gives you a pass to make those world-class memories.
Nordic skiing provides one of the best low-impact, total-body workouts. Arms, legs, stomach and back all work in concert without pounding the joints. A day on Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s fabulously groomed trails both exhausts and replenishes skiers, all-in-one.
The Nordic Center at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is a year-round Nordic facility. Other things to do include taking a ride on the Cliffside Coaster or the bobsled at The Sliding Center, the place where Olympians train. In the warmer months, visitors may enjoy a hike to the summit of Mt. Van Hoevenberg and its elevation of 2,860 feet or do mountain biking. In the winter months, don’t forget you may opt for snowshoeing in lieu of Nordic skiing.
This 2020-2021 ski season Mt. Van Hoevenberg is featuring new 5K of World Championship rated Nordic ski trails, along with 50K of existing trails. It also now has a new state of the art biathlon range and roller skiing loop.
Visit https://mtvanhoevenberg.com/.
