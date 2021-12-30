At Sugarbush this winter season, you will discover that they have made some nice improvements.
At Mt. Ellen, the third-highest peak in Vermont at 4,083 feet, you will find that Sugarbush has worked with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports to improve its Base Lodge. Part of that Base Lodge Project was an addition specifically designed and constructed for Vermont Adaptive. This project not only significantly improves Vermont Adaptive programs and offerings, but also provides a better Mt. Ellen experience overall. With Vermont Adaptive getting their own dedicated space, Sugarbush was able to open space up on the main floor by removing the walls on the south side of the building, to allow more light in and improve the traffic flow.
Additionally, at the Mt. Ellen Base Lodge there is a new programming room, bathrooms on all levels, an expanded outdoor deck, upgrades to the back of house dining operations, and an interior facelift for the 1963 Base Lodge, including new paint, carpet, light fixtures, and improvements to the heating and air exchange systems.
Right outside the Mt. Ellen Base Lodge, Sugarbush is partnering with Miso Hungry to bring authentic Japanese ramen to the mountain that is located right next to the ticket booth.
Over at Lincoln Peak, to the south of Mt. Ellen, Sugarbush has expanded the Wunderbar downstairs into what used to be the Valley House Cafeteria. Now you will find a full bar where the cash registers used to be. Both floors of the Wunderbar benefit from the larger main floor kitchen.
Operationally, Sugarbush has made some other changes since last year. The Resort will not have any capacity restrictions outdoors, but will ask guests to stay masked up indoors unless seated. Even so, Sugarbush expects to operate quite normally unless otherwise required by local, state, or federal regulatory requirements.
There is a return of ideas developed out of necessity from last season, such as online ticket ordering, rentals, and lessons, take-out food options at all dining venues, Base Cabin rentals, and bag
storage changes. Sugarbush has also launched a brand-new website and Sugarbush App, where you can enjoy new features, such as access to all webcams including lift cams, as well as new scenic ones.
With expansive terrain covering 2,600 vertical feet, Sugarbush brings some of the flavor of western skiing to the East and boasts one of the largest uphill capacities in the northeast region. The Resort extends across two mountains and 111 trails between Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen, connected via chairlift and shuttle bus. With immense terrain variety between the two areas, the adventure is unlimited at Sugarbush.
Lincoln Peak Village offers many lodging and dining options, and serves as home base for many services, such as the Ski & Ride School and Rentals. The terrain at Lincoln Peak has something for everyone, from mellow groomers for beginners to the legendary terrain of Castlerock Peak, full of narrow, steep and winding trails.
To the north at Mt. Ellen, you will find steeps, wide-open cruisers, some great intermediate terrain, and the Riemergasse Terrain Park. Mt. Ellen is an understated experience, with a rustic Base Lodge that is home to the convivial Green Mountain Lounge and state of the art Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports facility.
Whether at Mt. Ellen or Lincoln Peak, try skiing in the trees for a brand-new adventure. Twenty- eight wooded areas provide beginner to advanced tree skiing, and the 2,000-acre Slide Brook Basin acts
as an adventurer’s paradise, tucked in between two mountains.
Visit www.sugarbush.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.