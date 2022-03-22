This past weekend we hit the slopes of Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont.
Our first stop was the Jackson Gore Inn, where we stayed for two nights. The kids loved the amenities, especially the arcade/game room and the indoor/outdoor pools with jacuzzies.
Meanwhile, the adults appreciated the convenient ski-in/ski-out access at the hotel, as well as the two restaurants on the hotel’s premises, including the full-service dining experience of the Coleman Brook Tavern and the cafeteria-style of The Roundhouse.
When staying at Jackson Gore Village in Ludlow, visitors are next to a golf course within a 15-minute walk of Okemo Mountain Resort and the Jackson Gore Ski Resort at Okemo. The Jackson Gore Inn located within the Jackson Gore Village is 18.8 mi from Killington Resort and 2.2 mi from the attraction of Buttermilk Falls, Vt.
At the Jackson Gore Inn there are 200 guestrooms, featuring DVD players and flat-screen televisions, complimentary wireless Internet access, and cable programming. Bathrooms with shower/tub combinations feature deep soaking bathtubs. Conveniences include phones, as well as safes and washers/dryers.
Beginning our snowy-weekend adventure at Jackson Gore Peak, our first lengthy run was the winding blue-cruiser of Tuckered Out. It brought us back to the Quantum Six Chair, a sofa-in-the-sky for six people. On this lift we caught a ride back to the summit of Jackson Gore Peak. Then, we traversed the dips and roles of the expert run White Lightning that flows into the bottom half of the black-trail Quantum Leap.
Our family continued to find fresh powder all day long, thanks to the winterstorm that blew through the Northeast on March 12. Furthermore, we didn’t experience any rain, thanks to skiing in Okemo’s higher elevations. At least seven-nine inches came down, I estimate, which also opened up some pristine glades skiing for us tree-huggers.
On Sunday, after the storm died down, we had a beautiful blue-bird day of skiing. We decided to make our way over to Okemo Mountain Peak, a journey in itself from the Jackson Gore Base Area. Once we arrived, we sashayed over to the fairly open glades of Double Diamond that spills out on to the blue-trail Moment’s Rest. I truly needed a “rest” after skiing amongst scattered trees, moguls, and other obstacles. Yet, I wouldn’t want it any other way. Besides, the kids loved it.
Speaking of the terrain kids love, trails off the Black Ridge Triple had everything they wanted. Halfway down Black Out trail there is the Progression Terrain Park, with big jumps and rails right under the lift, perfect for spectators to see all the action! Parallel to the Progression Park is the Superpipe. Then, one trail over is The Zone, a warmup for the Superpipe with its wide range of transitions, rails, boxes and jibs.
All in all, Okemo Mountain Resort is a snow lover’s dream come true. Wintertime brings exceptional Vermont skiing and snowboarding on snow that is known as one of the best skiing and riding surfaces in the East year after year. Okemo has proven it takes a lot of pipe, water and power with highly-trained and dedicated teams to make that happen. Add to that their cutting-edge Parks & Pipes, a top-notch Ski and Ride School and Racing & Competition program, and you’ve got all the fixin’s for a
perfect Vermont mountain vacation for the family.
MOUNTAIN STATS: 122 trails, slopes and glades, Vertical 2,200 ft, Snowmaking 98 percent (the most in Vermont of all terrain), Base elevation 1,144 ft, Summit elevation 3,344 ft, Average Annual Snowfall 200 inches, Skiable Area 632, and Lifts: 20 lifts including one high speed detachable 6-pack chair with protective bubbles and heated seats, one new high speed detachable 6-pack chair, nine quad chairs (4 high speed detachable quads, one with protective bubbles that’s been newly relocated), and two triple chairs and seven surface lifts.
Visit www.okemo.com.
