The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) in Lake Placid announced that Whiteface Mountain recognized Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht with the name of its new chairlift and with the theme of its updated race finish arena.
Weibrecht is a three-time Olympian, Lake Placid native, and lifelong skier of Whiteface. He was awarded Silver in Sochi in 2014 and Bronze in Vancouver in 2010, both in Super G.The bottom of the downhill course features a historic scoreboard wrapped in signage celebrating Weibrecht. The updated scoreboard also includes an announcement of the upcoming FISU World University Games, which will begin at several venues, including Whiteface Mountain next year. Additionally, the new quad out of the Base Area that services the arena is named “Warhorse,” which is Weibrecht’s nickname for his reputation of attacking the mountain when racing.
To commemorate the designation of the lift and arena, Andrew Weibrecht foreran the annual Hovey Memorial Race this past Sunday. A brief ceremony followed with several speakers, including Weibrecht, New York Ski Education Foundation (NYSEF) Director John Norton, and Whiteface Mountain General Manager Aaron Kellett at the finish arena. The Hovey brought New York State teenage athletes together to kick off the racing season with a supportive, team-oriented event. Weibrecht won this race back in 2001.
Guests joined the excitement of alpine racing with an all-day public race on the Fox trail. Weibrecht provided autographs throughout the morning. Signage highlighting Weibrecht’s career was also on display in the Base Lodge.
“I’m incredibly proud of growing up here and for having the privilege to represent Lake Placid and Whiteface throughout my ski career,” said Weibrecht. “Whiteface, NYSEF and Lake Placid provided an environment where I had the opportunity to grow as an athlete and test the boundaries of possibility. It’s an honor to be part of the ongoing Lake Placid Olympic legacy and I am incredibly grateful for everyone who supported me. Thank you for this recognition, I am honored.”
“Andrew Weibrecht sets an outstanding example for athletes of all ability levels,” said Mike Pratt, ORDA President & CEO. “He combines his impressive skills with humility and an inspiring work ethic. ORDA and the staff at Whiteface are thrilled to honor him.” Weibrecht started skiing at the age of two, chasing his brothers on the trails at Whiteface. He joined NYSEF’s race program where he developed his speed career, progressing to three Olympic
Games. Weibrecht was inducted into US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2018, and the Lake Placid Hall of Fame in 2017. Whiteface is proud to designate The Andrew Weibrecht Finish Arena, serviced by the Warhorse Quad.
Established in 1982, the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) was created by the State of New York to manage the facilities used during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games at Lake Placid. ORDA operates Whiteface, Belleayre, and Gore Mountains, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval, the Olympic Jumping Complex, and the Olympic Center. ORDA is host to international and national championships, and has brought millions of athletes, spectators, and recreational enthusiasts to the regions it serves, resulting in significant economic development.
Visit www.whiteface.com.
