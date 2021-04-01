The Olympic Regional Development Authority, ORDA, has a better future in mind for the Lake Placid Olympic Sites and they are committed to continuing their Olympic Legacy.
The goal is to create an environment unlike any other for all who visit the Olympic Sites.
In 2020, ORDA added new signature attractions to build upon an already exceptional experience. Some of those activities included a Skyflyer Zipline and Skyride Gondola at the Olympic Jumping Complex, a high-speed Cliffside Coaster at the Olympic Sports Complex, and a host of other improvements to their facilities and structures.
This year of 2021 extensive renovations will be done to the Olympic Center to modernize and improve the 1932 and 1980 Rinks. The Arenas project consists of varying levels of renovation in all of the ’80 and ‘32 hockey locker rooms, replacing all of the public restrooms, renovating concessions stands, hospitality suites and renovating the general concourse area of the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena. The remaining seats that have not been replaced will be replaced and ADA seating will be added. All of the HVAC in the 1980 Rink will be replaced as well. The 1980 and 1932 Rinks have also recently been retrofitted with new boards, which allow the rinks to be set at either international width or NHL width, and the 1980 Rink lighting system was recently upgraded to broadcast level LED dynamic RGB sport lighting.
Additionally, the Refrigeration Plant replacement will be the first major renovation to the refrigeration system, since it was originally built for the 1980 Olympics. The new system will have approximately 25 percent more cooling capacity while being more energy-efficient overall. These improvements should allow the outdoor oval season to be stretched a bit longer and will make it easier to maintain the indoor rinks in the summer. The new system will also be using a more environmentally friendly refrigerant.
The Lake Placid Olympic Museum and the Olympic Center Store will open in an interim space during construction, on the second level of the Conference Center. The Museum is the second largest collection of winter Olympic artifacts in the world. The Museum displays will not be as extensive during construction, yet there will still be ample opportunity for guests to add them to their Lake Placid experience and discover heritage stories of the Olympic Games.
ORDA’s venues have undergone exciting improvements over the last several years. The Olympic Center and its refrigeration system are 1930’s and 1970’s vintage, and this construction offers the opportunity to bring the facilities into compliance with updated competition, code, and ADA standards. The rinks will operate more efficiently, use less energy, and provide a much-improved experience to all guests. Also, the USA Rink will be operating throughout the project, so ice time will still be available.
The 1932 Rink is slated to finish by November 1st of 2021, the 1980 Rink near Christmas, and the new refrigeration will be completed before the New Year of 2022.
