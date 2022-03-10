Let’s make winter last a little longer.
To provide its pass holders and guests with even more
time to enjoy the mountains and snow they love, Vail Resorts is extending the 2021-22 ski and ride season across several of its resorts, weather and snow conditions permitting.
The extensions span resorts across the country including Stevens Pass in Washington State, Heavenly and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe, Vail Mountain in Colorado, Boston Mills in Ohio, Hunter Mountain in New York, and Mount Snow in Vermont. Additionally, Breckenridge in Colorado and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia will remain open through late May, as planned, conditions permitting.
“No one likes to see the ski and ride season come to an end, and thanks to our incredible employees who have worked so hard this season, we will be able to enjoy time on the snow a little longer this year,” said James O’Donnell, Vail Resorts’ mountain division president. “We are grateful to all of our pass holders and guests for their loyalty and passion, and we are pleased to be able to offer them a few more opportunities to ski and ride this winter season.”
Planned season extensions include: Vail Mountain: Open until May 1 (previously April 24), Kirkwood: Open until May 1 (previously April 10), Heavenly: Open until April 24 (previously April 17), Stevens Pass: Open until May 1 (previously April 17), Hunter: Open until April 10 (previously April 3), Mount Snow: Carinthia open until April 24 (previously April 17), and Boston Mills: Open until March 20 (previously March 13).
In addition to these season extensions, Vail Resorts is pleased to offer skiing and riding well into May at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia (scheduled to stay open until May 23) and Breckenridge in Colorado (scheduled to stay open through Memorial Day, May 30). While pass holders and all guests will have more time on the mountains, they should be aware that due to late spring conditions, open terrain naturally may be reduced.
Vail Resorts has a long history in the ski industry, beginning with the opening of Vail Mountain in 1962. Today, its publicly-traded company is the leading global mountain resort operator. With 40 resorts in 15 states and three countries Vail Resorts includ Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN).
The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and its consumer website is www.snow.com.
