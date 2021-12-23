This 2021-22 winter season, outdoor operations at New York State Ski Areas are expected to look much like they did prior to the pandemic.
Chairlifts will most likely be loaded to capacity and unrelated parties will be able to ride the lift together. Some enclosed carriers, such as gondolas and
trams, may yet have capacity restrictions. You can also expect standard organization of lift lines, with no “ghost” lanes.
Masks will most likely be optional outside. Even so, you will be encouraged to please wear a mask if you are high-risk or if you feel uncomfortable.
This season, however, indoor operations will vary depending on the ski area. Ski areas will follow all New York State and local public health regulations; in some cases, ski areas may have stricterprotocols in place. Even so, protocols are subject to change throughout the winter season.
Guest at New York State ski resorts are asked to follow all signage and requirements. In so saying, Ski Areas may ask guests to wear masks indoors.
Additionally, masks may also be required for children who are too young to be vaccinated. If you wear a mask, a mask that has two layers of fabric
and fits over your nose and mouth is highly recommended.
Concerning COVID Vaccination requirements, while some ski areas are requiring vaccination for their employees, there are a handful requiring vaccinations for guests in specific areas of a ski area’s operation. Be sure to look at a ski area’s website, social media or email marketing, or call ahead so you
are prepared.
Furthermore, be prepared to show proof of vaccination, should that be required of guests at the Mountain.
Ski Pro tips: staying informed and being flexible will be key this Ski Season. It may be a wise to keep a mask in your pocket, then you’ll always be prepared if you need one. Throw a mask in your kid’s pocket, too. Also, carry proof of vaccination in case a business, event or venue requires it.
Visit www.iskiny.com for more information on skiing safely and responsibly at New York State Ski Resorts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.