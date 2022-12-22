Snow has power.
Snow has the ability to simultaneously cause smiles and headaches, cause openings and closures, create memories of all kinds.
Maybe it’s shoveling your neighbor’s walk or driveway, or the first snowball thrown amongst a friend group. Maybe it’s snow piled high in city parks and between cars on an alternate side parking day. Maybe it’s first steps onto the mountain, or first turns down your favorite run. Snow sticks, on the ground and in our minds.
Around 2.4 billion years ago, according to the Theory of Evolution. Mind you it’s just a theory. Land collisions gave origin to some of our first mountain ranges, and with other shifts in the atmosphere, set conditions that led to Earth’s first snow.
So, here we are in a quite different time and place, still enjoying the joy and range of emotions that falling flakes bring, especially with being Christmas time. If only the cyanobacteria could have gone skiing. hmm...
Whether a storm brings one inch or multiple feet of snow, there’s going to be smiles on our faces. Whether you just like it or love it, there’s no way to deny it - snow brings people together.
At Windham Mountain in the Catskill Mountains of NY, they currently have 29 trails open and more to come as they shift their snowmaking focus to the East Peak. Wedel and Warm Up, were just opened. Be aware that Warm Up is currently an advanced trail and not accessible via the Wonderama Express Quad (C-Lift). Expect rope drops on some favorite East Peak trails, like Wanderer and Wing N’ It. Groomed terrain can be found on most open trails including, Whistler, What’s Next, Warpath, and Wolverine. For ungroomed conditions, head to the Wall, Upper Wipeout, or Upper Wiseacres.
With the crisp and cold temperatures, Windham has been able to make mounds of snow and open lots of terrain. Also, thanks to a boost from Mother Nature, they received tons of snow from the last week’s slow-moving Nor’easter. As a result of Windham’s snowmaking efforts, Windham opened trails and dropped ropes on What’s Next, Upper and Lower Wraparound, Upper Warpath, and Way to Go this week, as well as the fan-favorites of Windfall, Lower Wipeout, and Wonderama.
This past weekend at Windham six lifts were hauling skiers and riders up the mountain from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., including the Westside Six (F-Lift), Wonderama Express Quad (C-Lift), Whiteway Express Quad (D-Lift), Wooly Bear Carpet (E-Carpet), Upper Whisper Run (M-Carpet), and the Willpower Triple (K-Lift).
Windham celebrated its first few rides on their brand-new Whiteway Express Quad (D-Lift), and had their Grand Opening on Saturday, December 17th of 2022.
Visit www.windhammountain.com.
The snow will continue to fall this 2022-2023 Winter Season, and we’er all excited about the final totals, whether the current storm we are weathering, or the next one. No matter which way you carve it, there’s snow to go around and slopes to shred. It’s shaping up to be a great winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.