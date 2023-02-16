Longtime Willard Mountain Ski Area Owners Charles “Chic” and Kris Wilson will be passing on the baton after 30 years of running the ski area in New York State’s Capital Region, Greenwich.
Joe and Amy Fitzgerald and Willard Mountain Manager Jason Baker have entered into an agreement to take over ownership of Willard, most likely in April of 2023 after heading up operations throughout the 2022-2023 ski season. Construction company owner Joe Fitzgerald made the decision to purchase Willard in part because his brother Jeff Fitzgerald, former Willard Mountain General Manager for 10 years, had formally planned to purchase the area yet passed away in 2017 at the age of 41.
For the most part the Wilsons have opted to not be at Willard on a daily basis, as they have for years personally overseeing operations at the ski area. This was to help facilitate a smooth transition for Joe and Amy Fitzgerald and Mountain Manager Jason Baker to take over operations at Willard, and lessen confusion for Willard staff and employees. However, fortunately for the Willard Community, the Wilsons have been spotted coming out on weekends. The hope of Willard enthusiasts and lifers is that they won’t be strangers to the Mountain. Chic and Kris are much loved and would be terribly missed, if they weren’t seen entertaining kids with “hot dog” rides, and greeting Willard friends at the Main Lodge or on the hill. For sure, we’ll keep seeing them.
In other Willard news, like many ski areas in the Northeast, Willard Mountain has February School Break Programs, Feb. 20–24.
With a few different programs available for the upcoming February school break, you can keep the kids and yourself busy with a 3-day or 5-day Holiday Week Registration. You can also add rentals, lessons, or get lift passes only. Lift passes will be available that week for 4-hour time blocks or for all day. Additionally, you may choose the days and customize to fit your needs.
Willard also has a Holiday Race Camp. Choose from a 1-day, 3-day or a 5-day option. Tuition includes lift privileges, coaching, and the use of the Willard Mountain Training Center. Improve your skills and have fun this break.
School Break hours at Willard during the February School Break will be 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday. For those interested in Tubing at Willard, it is happening 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Willard Mountain is home to 16 named trails and five lifts, including two double chairs, one handle tow, and three conveyor lifts also known as the Magic Carpet Rides. Willard has two lodges with the Main Base Lodge and the Tubing Lodge, available for refreshments, use of indoor facilities, seating, and to get warm! Check out New York State’s “Coolest Little Ski Area” at www.willardmountain.com.
