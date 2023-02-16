Willard Mountain to see ownership change

A view of the facilities at Willard Mountain in Greenwich. Submitted Photo/Christine Eldred

Longtime Willard Mountain Ski Area Owners Charles “Chic” and Kris Wilson will be passing on the baton after 30 years of running the ski area in New York State’s Capital Region, Greenwich.

Joe and Amy Fitzgerald and Willard Mountain Manager Jason Baker have entered into an agreement to take over ownership of Willard, most likely in April of 2023 after heading up operations throughout the 2022-2023 ski season. Construction company owner Joe Fitzgerald made the decision to purchase Willard in part because his brother Jeff Fitzgerald, former Willard Mountain General Manager for 10 years, had formally planned to purchase the area yet passed away in 2017 at the age of 41.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.