The 11th Annual Santa Skiing and Riding event kicked off the holiday season at Windham Mountain in the Catskill Mountains this past Sunday.
A total of 80 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus and reindeer raised $7,000 for a local community non-profit organization, and jingled down the Mountain under bluebird skies.
Each Santa participant pre-registered with a minimum donation of $50, in order to participate in this year’s event. To further spread holiday cheer, Windham Mountain provided lift tickets for the day’s event, as well as, a separate ticket for each participant to experience another day of skiing or riding during the 2021-22 Winter Season on any green day.
Windham Mountain’s Ski and Ride with Santa event benefits the Windham Community Food Pantry, based at the Hope Restoration Church in Windham, NY. Tom Jakubowski, a representative of the Windham Community Food Pantry, was present at the mountain to accept a check from Chip Seamans, President and General Manager of Windham Mountain. After a heartfelt thank you and greeting from both Jakubowski and Seamans, all of the Santas rode the Whiteway Triple chairlift before skiing and riding as a group down the beginner trail, What’s Next.
“Our day of skiing Santas is a welcome tradition at Windham Mountain and a wonderful way to unite and support our community for a great cause,” said Chip Seamans, President and General Manager of Windham Mountain.
Despite a recent wave of lower temperatures, snowmakers and mountain operations staff worked tirelessly to open new terrain in advance of the busy weekend. For the Winter Season of 2021-22, Windham Mountain operates with a green/red day capacity calendar to provide a premium guest experience.
AB0UT WINDHAM
Windham Mountain is the premier year-round mountain resort destination within two and a half hours of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails and serviced by 11 lifts, the mountain offers six terrain parks, an award-winning and revamped Ski and Ride School, lodging, on-mountain dining, a Tubing Park, a full-service spa, and much more.
Summer at Windham brings a range of activities, including simple mountain getaways, events, festivals, extraordinary weddings, and energizing corporate gatherings. Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its UCI World Cup course and also features a three-mile-long, signature beginner trail. In addition, the Windham Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere.
Visit windhammountain.com for details on these activities and more, as well as information on upcoming events.
