After Winter Storm Izzy blew in over the weekend, West Mountain, just south of Lake George in Queensbury, received seven inches of fresh powder - perfect for a day on the slopes,
Visiting West mid-week on a Tuesday has some perks. For instance, for $35 you can ski for two hours plus enjoy breakfast. Also, for $35 you can ski for two hours and have lunch. Then again, for $35 you may forgo
eating and just ski or ride for four hours.
We arrived at the Resort by mid-morning, and before long we were on the snow. For the first few runs, we rode the West Express Quad to the southern summit and barreled down the black The Cure. On The Cure, we skied wonderfully-groomed corduroy that flowed into the blue Gnarwall Race proceeded by the green Race Face. Also, on that run we found the West Mountain Racing (WMR) Alpine Team in training.
Following a couple runs, we spotted WMR setting up two side-by-side slalom courses on Gnarwall Race. Riding the West Express Quad, we could easily spectate WMR hitting those gates, carving it up.
The WMR program is led by Thomas Vonn, Alpine FIS and Program Technical Director, Steve Lathrop, Alpine Race Director, and Sara Montgomery, Program Director. WMR offers an abundance at West, including the West Mountain School (WMS), a non-profit school that promotes alpine racing at West via fundraising, financial scholarships, safety and technical equipment, as well as community service.
After skiing the southern summit, we made our way to West’s northern summit, via the green cruiser The Meadows that yields to the black Alley and meets up with Bannister. Bannister is freestyle terrain with features that West Mountain Freestyle Program makes use of on Tuesdays, starting January 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. for six weeks of lessons. Off the Apex Chair, we flew down the cruiser Midway, where you can catch the lengthy Voltage Glades or Hot Glades. Skiing Midway, we found plenty more lovely corduroy to carve, before heading back to ski more off the southern summit.
By the time we returned to where we started, we discovered that the new snow on The Cure and the blue Gnarwall North had begun to bump up, especially along the sides. Naturally, we took full advantage of sashaying down some powdery bumps. That was a fun way to end our day of skiing at
West. It’s always nice to get a little more burn in the legs before the trip home.
West Mountain has 100% mounted snowmaking and 100% lighted trails to make day and night skiing equally enjoyable. West is home to 31 trails, a tubing park, and has more than 1k’ in vertical drop with 126 skiable acres to accommodate skiers and riders of all ages and abilities.
In the winter season, West Mountain offers day and night skiing and riding, snow tubing, lessons, rentals, tuning, dining options, terrain park, weddings and events, and more. West is also conveniently located where there are many lodging and other entertainment options, especially with its
location just 15 minutes south of Lake George and 15 minutes north of Saratoga Springs. In the summer season, West Mountain offers aerial treetop adventure tours, mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides and hiking, mountaintop picnic packages, and more.
Visit www.westmountain.com.
