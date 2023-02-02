Loving winter outdoors and staying toasty warm inside. Welcome to Winterlude.

An idea with a snowball effect. Canada’s National Capital Commission (NCC) created Winterlude in 1979 to celebrate Canada’s unique northern culture and climate. Organizers were inspired by their ancestors who would gather to enjoy each other’s company during the long winter months.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.