T.J. Reff recently watched a video of comedian and Paralympian Josh Sundquist that ultimately led him back to soccer to fulfill his dream of competing on the world stage.

Reff was recently named to the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team and signed on to play goalie for the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup slated for September in Istanbul, Turkey.

