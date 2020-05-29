Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.