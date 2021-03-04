MASSENA — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is partnering with two north country recreation clubs to host annual turkey hunts for youth this spring.
DEC Environmental Conservation Officers in St. Lawrence County are working with the Massena chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation on a two-day April event at the Massena Rod and Gun Club for teens 12 to 15 years old. The educational portion will begin at 10 a.m. April 17, followed by a hunt on April 24.
In Jefferson County, ECOs are working with the Northern New York chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the state Conservation Officers Association on the 12th annual youth turkey hunt in the county.
Held at the Sackets Harbor Sportsmen’s Club, the event will begin at 9 a.m. April 18, followed by an April 24 hunt.
Participating youth must possess a state small game license and valid turkey tags. Both events are free and equipment will be provided if needed. COVID-19 precautions, including health screenings, capacity limits, social distancing and mask wearing, will be observed.
For more information about the Massena event or to sign up, contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.
For more information about the Sackets Harbor event or to sign up, contact ECO Steve Bartoszewski at 315-489-6984, or by email at steven.bartoszewski@dec.ny.gov. Sign-up sheets are also available at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, 17500 County Route 66; Akins Archery, 25834 Route 12, Watertown; and VanTassel’s Gunsmithing, 30412 Route 37, Evans Mills.
