MASSENA — Over the years, Don Meissner has developed a deep fondness for the St. Lawrence River and the wealth of angling possibilities that swim below the surface.
In helping to lure one of the elite professional bass fishing tours to Massena for a six-day stop last week, the longtime host of several television and internet programs that focus on the sport of fishing is more than happy to share the love.
“The St. Lawrence River offers anglers something more unique than anywhere else in the world and I’ve been working to convince people that this is the place to go if you want to catch fish,” said Meissner, who volunteered his time as a parking lot attendant on Monday at the Massena Dam Intake, which served as the base for the fifth stage of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour.
“Once the anglers experience what we have to offer here and they see that we are proud to have them here, I think we’ll start to see more and more of these types of high-level events coming to our area. The St. Lawrence River is a wonderful resource and we should do all we can to promote it,” he added.
The MLF Bass Pro Tour, which wrapped up on Wednesday with Tennessee angler Jacob Wheeler capping a record-shattering week by bringing home the top prize of $100,000, is considered the highest level of competitive fishing. A total of 80 anglers travel throughout the United States with Massena serving as the fifth stage of their seven-stage regular season.
Unlike the BASS Bassmaster Elite series events that were held in Waddington in previous years and are scheduled to return there this summer from July 15-18, the MLF tour uses a strict catch-and-release format with all the fish taken from the water immediately weighed, recorded and promptly put back into the water. No fish are transported back to a weigh-in station and anglers are allowed to catch as many as they want. The minimum weight for a qualifying fish is two pounds.
All the action is captured by a variety of manned television cameras and remote controlled drones that accompany the anglers and broadcast live on the organization’s website. Promoted as “made for TV bass tournaments”, the MLF Bass Pro Tour events are carried live from the various host sites on the MLF website and repackaged for later use on television, airing on CBS, Discovery Channel, Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel.
The one-day record heading into the Massena event stood at 141 pounds, nine ounces, but Wheeler set the tone for an incredible week of fishing on June 25 when he caught 47 fish, including a six-pound, six-ounce lunker, for a total of 165 pounds, one ounce worth of fish. Wheeler went on to boat 66 bass through the two days of qualifying en route to setting the tour’s two-day record of 222 pounds.
The ninth-place finisher on the opening day pulled in 115 pounds but unsettled weather conditions prevailed on the next two days and only one other angler broke the 100-pound plateau through the rest of the qualifying rounds. In Tuesday’s knock-out round, however, the fortunes turned again as 10 of the 38 anglers who headed out recorded more than 100 pounds of fish, led by Gerald Spohrer of Louisiana at 130 pounds, eight ounces.
Wheeler completed his amazing week on the St. Lawrence River by catching another 35 fish in the championship round Wednesday for a total of 129 pounds, another tour record.
“We’ve been breaking records all over the place,” said Tournament Director Aaron Beshears. “This is the first time we’ve been to Massena and we’re hoping it won’t be the last for this tour. Nothing compares to the smallmouth fishing that we’re seeing here this week.”
“Our experience has been absolutely pleasurable. And it hasn’t just been the fishing,” he added. “The community of Massena and all the other communities in the area have welcomed us with opened arms. This week has showcased what the St. Lawrence River can produce.”
According to Beshears, the selection process that led the MLF to Massena began more than a year ago and input from the tour professionals is given serious consideration.
“I couldn’t say really how the anglers came to hear about the St. Lawrence River but we are an angler-driven league and they play a role in picking venues,” he noted.
Also integral in bringing the tour stop to the area is Michael Mulone, Senior Director of Events and Partnerships, who was born in the Adirondack Park region of New York State and once held a similar position with BASS.
“People like Michael Mulone and Don Meissner have really been instrumental in getting us to come here,” said Beshears. “They’ve known about this area for years.”
But while North Country anglers have long known about the bounty of fish that can found in the St. Lawrence River, it wasn’t until last year that the facilities at the Massena Dam Intake could handle serving as the host site for a world class fishing event like the MLF Bass Pro Tour.
The upgrades at the Intake included the construction of six launches, two picnic pavilions, a permanent boat dock, docks for limited day use and restrooms along with expanded accessibility and parking.
“Mike (Mulone) and I speak socially on a regular basis and I started talking to him about all the work they’ve done to the launch area at the Massena Intake and how it would be a good fit for one of their tournaments,” Meissner said.
“What they have here now is second to none and having successful events like this one gives even more legitimacy to what we’ve been saying about fishing on the St. Lawrence,” he added.
