It was deja vu all over again.
For the second time in as many years, the St. Lawrence University Six-Man golf team rallied from an opening-day deficit to win the Northern New York Golf Association championship.
SLU erased a nine-shot deficit after Saturday’s opening round and defeated the host Malone squad by three shots (962-965) to claim its second title in two years, and its fifth overall.
In 2018, St. Lawrence overcame a 10-stroke deficit to defeat first-round leader Malone, also by three strokes.
The runner-up result leaves the Malone team with 13 team titles since the event began in 1934.
Potsdam (1,018) was third in this year’s final team standings, with Massena (1,021) fourth, one shot better than fifth-place finishing Watertown (1,022).
Partridge Run (Canton) was sixth with a 1,041 total, with Tupper Lake (1,055) seventh, Carlowden (1,062) eighth and Gouverneur (1,107) ninth.
St. Lawrence’s bid for the 2019 crown was led by individual medalist John Pezdek, who shot identical rounds of 76 for a 152 two-day total. He finished one stroke ahead of Malone’s Joe Delisle (153), and two better than Malone’s Graham Niles (154).
“I played steady today,” said Pezdek, who was the individual leader after Saturday. “I stayed out of trouble and made my shots count.”
Pezdek’s teammate, Nate Christy (157), carded the low round of the day, beating his day-one total by four strokes, finishing with a 1-under par 71 on the Malone Golf Club’s East Course on Sunday.
“I made some putts I probably shouldn’t have, but I’m very pleased with my round,” Christy said. “I didn’t get into trouble with my driver.”
Delisle was tied for third after Saturday with his 79 and improved that score by five strokes Sunday to post the third-best round of the day (74). Niles cut his day-one total by 10 strokes and shot the second-best round Sunday with a 72.
And, it wasn’t just St. Lawrence that performed a rally on Sunday. Potsdam’s Tom Smith overcame a five-shot deficit to win the Senior bracket by one shot over day-one leader Steve Lang (Malone). Lang fired an opening round 74 on Saturday, but struggled on a couple of holes and finished with a 78 on Sunday. Smith carded the weekend’s best round by a senior on the second day, firing an even-par 72 to surpass Lang by a stroke. Massena’s Dale Raymo had an 84 on Sunday for a two-day total of 170 to finish third, while Carlowden’s John McHugh was fourth with a 176 after his opening-round 86.
The other two contested events, the Super Seniors and the Juniors, saw the first-round leaders maintain their advantage to claim those titles.
Malone’s Jim Lusk, who led by six shots after day one, carded 77 Sunday to win the Super Senior competition by 13 strokes over runner-up Bruce Coffin (Tupper Lake). Lusk finished with a two-day total of 150, with Coffin finishing with 163.
Watertown’s Bob Phillips had the biggest one-day turnaround after opening up with a 91 and moved into a tie for third by firing a day-two best round of 75 for a 166 total. Phillips tied Potsdam’ Geoff Brown for third.
