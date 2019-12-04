St. Paul’s Leprechaun League basketball registration

OSWEGO - St. Paul’s Leprechaun League will hold registration for girls in grades three-six who would like to play basketball in an organized instructional league. Registration is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego.
There is a $45 fee per player to participate. All girls who played last year and intend to play this year must register to hold their spots. They only have room for 80 players. The new players are selected by grade level in order starting with sixth, fifth, fourth and then third. Any Trinity Catholic student or Christ the Good Shepard parish active members are guaranteed a spot.
A drill camp will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 for all new players and only new players should attend. These drills are not tryouts, and everyone they have room for will be placed on a team.
All players and coaches should report to the gym to get team assignments, meet coaches and get other information at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Practices can begin Sunday, Jan. 12 and games begin Tuesday, Jan. 28. All games are played at Trinity Catholic School.
Questions call Bob Sugar 315-343-6717 or Mike Pisa 315-342-3291
