Start of racing season delayed

OSWEGO - Oswego Speedway has canceled all events through May while the local auto racing seasons at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways are delayed until at least May 15, according to updates from track officials this past week.
The moves were made to comply with the state’s NY on Pause order that was extended to at least May 15 last week due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
Oswego issued a press release last Saturday to announce its decision to delay the original May 23 scheduled start date.
Track owner John Torrese expressed in the statement that management remains committed to racing this season and intends to explore alternative dates for the special events initially slated for next month — The May 23 Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorial Weekend outings along with the May 30 Jack Murphy Memorial featuring the ISMA Supermodifieds.
“The last thing we want is to lose shows but we felt this was the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” Torrese stated. “We will open up the Speedway as soon as possible and adjust our schedule accordingly.”
He added: “We are taking a close look at the schedule beginning with June. Our goal is to race as much as we can, and as we review, we will look into the possibility of fitting these canceled programs in. Oswego Speedway will be racing as soon as elected officials give us the go ahead.”
Fulton had previously announced the cancelation of its annual Highbank Holdup season opener, which was originally scheduled to kick into gear this weekend. The track will also lose regular scheduled races for at least May 2 and 9, while its partner site, Brewerton, was initially slated to begin May 8.
“We can’t do anything until at least the May 15 date,” said Cory Reed, the marketing director for Brewerton and Fulton, via text message. “We are just sitting and seeing what progresses.”
