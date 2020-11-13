LOWVILLE — Bowling has always been part of Patricia Call’s life, even at age 90.
She remembers bowling as a teenager in the basement of the Knights of Columbus halls in Croghan.
In the 1950s and ’60s, she was part-owner of Lewis Lanes in Lowville. During that time, she was an active bowler as a member of two teams and held a 164 average. After her children were grown, she went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse in 1966 and had little spare time to take to the lanes.
Retiring after more than 20 years from Lewis County General Hospital and after her husband Roscoe Call passed away in 2001, she once again took up the lifetime sport.
“Now, I bowl in an elderly league,” Call said. “It’s important to get out and do things — to keep busy.”
She’s a member of “The Strikers” team in the Wednesday Senior League.
On Oct. 21, she accomplished a feat for any average bowler — she bowled a 200-plus game.
“It’s not great, but it is for a person of my age,” Call said of her 207 game.
During a league day, she bowled games of 207, 116 and 171 for a 494 series.
“I had four strikes in a row, then a split and some misses in my first game,” she said. “I have not made 200 in years. It was so exciting. I couldn’t get over it.”
She noted her average is now 130 — “not that bad.”
A couple weeks after her milestone game, Rhonda Brown, president of Lowville Bowling Association presented Call with a patch signifying the feat.
“It was great — now I have something to show for it,” Call said.
She shows no signs of slowing down and hopes to continue to bowl.
“I’d like to have three good games in a row,” she said.
The camaraderie also keeps the bowler coming to the alley.
“We’re a bunch of crazy people,” she said. “We cheer each other on. It doesn’t have to be someone on your team.”
She said staying active helps her to feel young.
“You are no older than what you feel,” she said. “You have to make up your mind to be happy. Make the best of your circumstances, no matter what. Keep busy — busy people don’t have time to be unhappy. As my mother always said — idle hands are the devil’s hands. Even when bad things happen there is a lesson to be learned from it.”
In addition to bowling, Mrs. Call walks daily and exercises for an hour each evening at her senior housing. She also keeps busy researching genealogy, knitting hats for newborns and lap blankets for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.