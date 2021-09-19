Successful 2021 4-H Shooting Sports Program

OSWEGO COUNTY - A dozen youth from across the county have successfully completed the 2021 4-H Shooting Sports Program through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program. Over the summer, Oswego County youth learned about firearm safety, knowledge, and understanding while improving their shooting skills. The rifle discipline was held at North Sportsmen’s Club in West Monroe.
The 4-H Shooting Sports Rifle Program provides a positive experience for youth and promotes firearm safety. The program is also valuable for helping youth develop self-confidence, personal discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-esteem and sportsmanship. The Oswego County Shooting Sports Rifle Program is not a hunter safety education program. Previous experience or firearm ownership is not necessary for youth to participate in this hands-on learning experience. The Oswego County 4-H Program and its instructors, certified through the New York State 4-H Shooting Sports Program, provided all firearms and necessary equipment. This year’s instructors were John Hudson, Walt Ellmaker, Michael Putman and Zach Humez.
Oswego County 4-H Shooting Sports Program was made possible with donations and support from Oswego County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club, North Sportsmen’s Club and National Rifle Association Foundation. The program will be offered again in late spring 2022.
If people are interested in the Oswego County Shooting Sports Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program for more details, 315-963-7286 or email at lcr23@cornell.edu. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
