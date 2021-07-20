POTSDAM — Swimming lessons will soon be available at Postwood Park.
The Town of Potsdam Recreation Department Postwood Park Facebook page posted an infographic outlining how swim school will work this year.
The swim school will consist of five separate 30-minute lessons taught by a swim instructor.
Head lifeguard Abigail A. Sabre said these swim instructors will be the lifeguards already stationed at Postwood Park.
These lessons are for anyone ages 3 and up to learn how to swim or simply to improve their swimming skills.
All of the lessons will take place at Postwood Park, and all children from the same household will be put in the same lesson group with the same instructor, out of caution for social distancing.
Registration for swim school will be held at Postwood Park from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
Each family will be assigned an instructor and have their first lesson setup. After that, the date and time of the next four lessons will be scheduled by the family and instructor jointly.
“We’re really excited to have families back at the beach, and we can’t wait to start swim lessons,” Mrs. Sabre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.