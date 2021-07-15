OGDENSBURG — The city will offer swim lessons beginning on July 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool.
The city will hold testing days today, July 15 and Friday, July 16 at 11:30 a.m. at no cost.
Participants will be placed in groups based on their needs and swimming goals following initial testing.
Swim lessons will take place twice a week following testing day: Thursday and Friday mornings between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. through Aug. 6.
Lessons will be 30 minutes with up to eight children per group.
The cost of the four-week program is $30 for the first child and $25 for each additional child registered.
For more information on swim lessons please visit the city’s webpage at www.ogdensburg.org/245/Recreation or contact Mackenzie Cole, recreation director, at mcole@ogdensburg.org or 315-393-1980.
Additionally, the municipal pool will be open for Early Bird Swim on Wednesday mornings, effective now, from 6 to 7 a.m. Individual day passes are $5 each or a season pass is $35. Season passes can be purchased in advance by contacting the recreation director. Day passes can be purchased on site.
The city of Ogdensburg accepts cash or check payments. Checks should be made payable to the city of Ogdensburg.
