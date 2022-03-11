FULTON — Race enthusiasts around Fulton can soon experience all the thrill and prestige of chasing the cup without taking on the exorbitant cost or risk of injury in crashes.
The inaugural “City of Fulton iRacing Cup Series,” is scheduled to begin March 16 to crown the first municipal race champion in the country sanctioned by the online sim racing organization.
The array of competitors — a group that includes prominent local drivers, gaming aficionados, mechanics, and race fans, just to name a few — will compete every Wednesday night on various virtual tracks over a 10-week period.
“We’re creating the wheel,” said Chris Waldron, the Fulton Parks and Recreation director who brainstormed the concept.
“People are excited because it’s something different,” he added. “We want to do something different, to make the race fans and people in this community that aren’t stick-and-ball sport fans, we wanted to make them feel part of the community.”
Entering the week, 29 participants had registered for the series and signups will remain active through Monday. Information to register can be found on the City of Fulton Parks & Recreation website and social media, or by calling the department. The series is free to join but competitors must have an iRacing membership.
Each race is sponsored by an area business and will be broadcast through MDiTV for available streaming on the Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The Oswego, Fulton, and Brewerton Speedways have all joined on as sponsors while helping promote the circuit.
The season-opening race will not count toward points as to provide a practice round to work out any potential issues.
The circuit will cover NASCAR tracks in Daytona, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Martinsville, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Talladega, and Bristol until concluding on May 18.
The investment to compete can range from $300 to $50,000 with a variety of options. The only required machinery is a personal computer with a steering wheel attachment, but others have developed intricate rigs that fully simulates the racecar experience.
Some area drivers utilize the sim racing outlets during the offseason to become familiar with other dirt tracks or practice on their home course during the winter.
Competitors will use the “Gen 6,” sim cars of the Camara, Camry, or Mustang models, which was chosen as the most affordable option compared to the latest “Next Gen,” cars released in the past year.
Points will be tracked throughout the series and the champion will receive a plaque that is being created by the Fulton High School technology department. There will also be three $75 VISA gift cards available for perfect attendance.
“It makes me proud of what we’re doing here, the Parks and Recreation Department is definitely having a positive impact in our community,” Waldron said.
Waldron started envisioning the cup series while watching Fox Sports broadcast an online sim race during the COVID-19 pandemic. He then reached out to iRacing, the premiere online sim racing game and league organizer, and said they were receptive to Fulton becoming the first municipality to crown an iRacing city champion.
“They were extremely supportive of helping us along with figuring out the technology and the organization, the licensing, and all the things we can and can’t do,” Waldron said. “They were extremely helpful.”
