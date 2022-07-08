Mike Vaadi II’s record-breaking feat most assuredly has received the approval of the man whose record he broke, the brother of that man said.
Vaadi, who lives in Brownville, recently broke the longstanding Northern Tier Trap League mark of consecutive perfect scores, or going 25-for-25 in shooting clay targets, set in 1976 by the late Bernard Moore.
Vaadi eclipsed Moore’s mark of 175 straight by reaching 200 during a match last month. Vaadi’s record-busting streak ended two weeks ago with a 24-for-25 outing, said NTTL secretary/treasurer Gina Wirth.
Moore established his record while shooting for Belleville, which didn’t have a home field, Wirth said, meaning his perfect streak came entirely on away fields.
“Bernard was quite the shot,” Wirth said.
Moore’s picture appeared in the Times recognizing the feat, said his brother Grover Moore, who added that his brother was the type of competitor who would have applauded Vaadi’s performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.