Trophy design unveiled for Super Dirt Week

OSWEGO — The trophy design for NAPA Super DIRT Week’s Billy Whittaker Cars 200 feature winner was unveiled Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming 50th edition of the annual auto racing event set for Oct. 3-9 in Oswego.
The golden cup will be more than 27 inches tall and 17 inches wide, and is being made to weigh 35 pounds to represent the mile distance between the original Syracuse Fairgrounds host track and current Oswego Speedway home site.
The trophy features the Super DIRT Week 50 logo centered on the cup, handles at the side, and the base contains a pair of black acrylic ovals made in the exact shape of the only two host sites in the event’s history at Syracuse and Oswego. The cup is being made by MTM Recognition.
