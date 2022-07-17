WATERTOWN — Joe Tufo turned back the clock to win another Watertown City Golf Championship.
The No. 21 seed and nine-time finalist put on a vintage performance with his putter and short game to capture his second City title, beating No. 22 Dylan Kerenahan, 9 and 7, to claim his first title since 2003. Tufo last made the final in 2018, but the win made the long gap tolerable.
“It (winning the title) was way worth the wait,” said Tufo, who beat Mitchell Scoville in 19 holes in Saturday’s semifinal.
This year’s tournament was laden with upsets, but Tufo has consistently made deep runs in City tournaments by being a tough out in match play. He may have been one of the lower seeds in the field, but Tufo knows the recipe for putting together successful rounds.
“In match play, you could have a bad hole and move on,” Tufo said. “You give your opponent something look at by making some putts and it changes the whole match.”
Tufo put that formula into practice by grabbing the lead early in the match, winning the opening hole. Kerenahan, the former Alexandria Central standout, evened the match on the sixth and 12th holes, but could never take the lead. Tufo won the 17th and 18th holes to give him a two-hole lead to end the morning session.
He came out hot in the afternoon session as he won six of seven holes to give himself a massive cushion.
“It was good to start that way because usually I start out pretty slow,” Tufo said. “Usually I’m down to start a round, but I was up and good things happen when you’re up.”
Tufo recorded key putts and got some great chips while Kerenahan struggled to keep pace in his first City final appearance.
“It’s a lot about the short game and making a lot of putts,” Tufo said. “If you make putts up here, that’s how good things can go.”
He saved one of his best shots was his tee shot on the par-3 fifth hole, the competition’s 23rd hole. Tufo dropped that first shot within inches of the cup to win that hole and kept momentum going. He changed clubs to one more suited for a shorter hole before the shot.
“I swung at it and it was all club,” Tufo said. “It was a good change.”
Even the deer were enjoying Tufo’s round as a couple ran through the fairway before his afternoon tee shots. He knew it was going to be a good day when that happened.
“That’s a sign because I think every butterfly is my (late) father (cheering me on),” Tufo said.
Kerenahan tried to battle his way back, but couldn’t make shots. He was fighting through allergies that were intensified by the hot and humid weather. However, he acknowledged that Tufo would be tough to defeat on any day.
“He came out for the second 18 and played like a man possessed for a while,” Kerenahan said. “He played some really good golf and it would be hard to beat on any day.”
Tufo finished the match in style on the 29th hole after sinking a putt just off the edge of the green. He celebrated with his family and friends after locking up his second City title. But now he will enjoy his win a little longer than just Sunday.
“I’m actually retired now, so Monday’s a day off,” Tufo quipped.
Despite the loss, Kerenahan was satisfied with his week. He upset eight-time champion and second-seeded John Bufalini, 2 and 1, in Saturday’s semifinal. He is the second straight finalist from the river area of Clayton and Alexandria to make a final after Matt Barton, a former standout at Thousand Islands, reached the 2021 championship match. Kerenahan is hoping this is the start of some players from his high school days going deeper in the championship flight.
“It’s nice to see some guys from my area have a little bit of success and make runs,” Kerenahan said. “We’re able to feed off each other and when one guy does it (make a final), it kind of opens up the floodgates.”
Last year’s championship flight winner Brandon Mothersell, the top seed who was ousted in the first round, bounced back to win the first flight. Brian Phillips won the second flight and Kyle Nichols earned the third flight.
