WATERTOWN — Following a week of mega-upsets, the final is finally set for Sunday’s Watertown City Men’s Golf Tournament.
Twenty-first seed Joe Tufo will face 22nd-seed Dylan Kerenahan in a 36-hole, match-play championship at the Watertown Golf Club.
Play will commence at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Tufo, who previously won the 2003 City crown, defeated ninth-seeded Mitchell Scoville on Saturday, and Kerenahan took down eight-time City champion and second-seeded John Bufalini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.