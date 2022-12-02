PHOENIX – Some athletes dream of making it into that championship game for 20 years, maybe more. The Stanley Cup Final, six seconds of Game Seven left, game tied, you streak from your end of the ice through all five defenders, one second on the clock, with no time to do anything else, you take the slap shot you’ve dreamt of since you were a kid, from just inside the blue line, rising, dinging the right post and up, dinging the crossbar and in as the buzzer sounds and you’ve won the Stanley Cup. The World Series, Game Seven, bottom of the ninth, down one run, two outs, one man on first, three balls, two strikes, next pitch rising fast ball right down the middle, slammed way over the center field wall into the upper decks, two-run home run, game over, championship of a lifetime won. SuperBowl. Down five, 12-7. Five seconds remaining. Fourth down, from your own 40-yard line. Everyone knows it’s a Hail Mary or nothing. At the snap the rush is tremendous, breaks through, and just as the quarterback releases the ball, it’s slightly tipped by the mammoth defensive tackle as he crushes the quarterback into the ground. Three defenders on your tight end all just short of the end zone. Nobody’s watching you at the 35-yard line as the tipped ball wobbles right into your arms. You’re behind the defense that’s all on the quarterback and have only two left to beat on your left side of the field. First one hits you, but you spin to the right, still on your feet. Second one flies at your head, you duck almost to the ground, he’s down behind you and the field’s all yours as you win the game and the championship is yours.
Dreams can come true. And for two teams of young cheerleaders from Phoenix, those dreams won’t have to wait 20 years. They’re about to come true next week as the Phoenix Firebirds Pop Warner Mitey Mites and Junior PeeWees compete in the national cheerleading championships in Orlando, Florida. And no matter what place they take, they are winners.
This will be the second year in a row the Junior PeeWees have gone to the nationals, last year placing 10th, and this will be the first time a Phoenix Mitey Mites team has ever made it there.
The Mitey Mites are nine girls ages seven to nine, while the Junior PeeWees are 15 girls ages nine to 12.
“Out of the nine that we started,” Assistant Coach Jaime Kolceski said of the Mitey Mites, “none of them had ever competed before. And six of them had never even cheered before. None of them have ever competed at this level.
“Last year was the first time ever anybody made it,” Kolceski said. Those were the Junior PeeWees.
“They took first place at the locals this year. They placed second at regional. Our Mitey Mites took second place at the locals, and then they took first place at the regionals.
“First and second place in the regionals automatically advance,” Kolceski explained. The number of teams in each division determines if there are extra bids for other lower-finishing teams to advance.
“Junior PeeWees last year were up against 30 teams in the finals. Our team (the Mitey Mite Small team) will probably face in the range of 15 to 35 teams,” Kolceski estimated. The final schedule is not out yet.
All the teams are within the Pop Warner organization.
Phoenix has two Mitey Mite teams. One is called the Smalls, the other the Mediums. The only difference between the two is just the number of girls on the team. The Smalls are teams with 10 members or fewer.
“Pop Warner does invite boys and girls,” Kolceski said, “but our teams are just girls. We don’t have any boys on our team. There could be if they wanted to. We just don’t have any on our team.”
There are no tryouts to join. “Anybody can cheer,” Kolceski said.
But, who do they cheer for during the year, these seven to nine year olds?
“We cheer for our Pop Warner football team,” Kolceski said. “In season, we cheer for the football players, but we’re also training for this competition. So, our Super Bowl is this competition basically. So you’re training the whole season for your routine for your competitions, but in the season, we cheer for the boys as well. And girls. There are girls on the football team.”
All of the Mighty Mites go to the same Phoenix Elementary School. Only one of the nine girls goes to the Middle School. The Junior PeeWees are all at the Middle School.
This coming weekend they’ll all individually be off to Orlando, staying at the Universal resort, where the competition will take place. The cost per girl is estimated at between $1,200 and $1,500, not including food.
It took a lot of donations and fundraising to help with those expenses.
“We did a breakfast fundraiser. We did a GoFundMe page. We did concessions at the football game. We did a popcorn fundraiser,” Kolceski said. “It was a lot of fundraising in a very little amount of time. We’ve raised enough to help offset a little bit, but not to cover, everybody’s costs. If we wanted to do 100% and give the girls a little bit of spending money, we would have needed to do about $10,000 more.”
Each of the Phoenix teams going to the nationals has three coaches. Kolceski is an assistant coach for the Mitey Mites. Also assisting is Jennifer Hair. The team’s head coach, Kelsie Burgess, is a story in herself.
“She has been a cheerleader since she was three years old,” Kolceski said. “She started with Pop Warner and went all through high school.” That was just a year ago. She’s 19.
The three coaching the Junior PeeWees are Jackie Guglielmo, Tracie DeSantis, and Heather Isabell.
And so the dream goes on. But no matter what the final outcome, this is already quite something in Phoenix, “a big accomplishment for our small, little group,” as Kolceski put it.
And they are thankful for all the help that is making this dream come true.
“We rely very heavily on fundraising, donations, and sponsorships,” Kolceski said. “We are very thankful to our Phoenix community, friends and family. They made our travels possible.”
