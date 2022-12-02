PHOENIX – Some athletes dream of making it into that championship game for 20 years, maybe more. The Stanley Cup Final, six seconds of Game Seven left, game tied, you streak from your end of the ice through all five defenders, one second on the clock, with no time to do anything else, you take the slap shot you’ve dreamt of since you were a kid, from just inside the blue line, rising, dinging the right post and up, dinging the crossbar and in as the buzzer sounds and you’ve won the Stanley Cup. The World Series, Game Seven, bottom of the ninth, down one run, two outs, one man on first, three balls, two strikes, next pitch rising fast ball right down the middle, slammed way over the center field wall into the upper decks, two-run home run, game over, championship of a lifetime won. SuperBowl. Down five, 12-7. Five seconds remaining. Fourth down, from your own 40-yard line. Everyone knows it’s a Hail Mary or nothing. At the snap the rush is tremendous, breaks through, and just as the quarterback releases the ball, it’s slightly tipped by the mammoth defensive tackle as he crushes the quarterback into the ground. Three defenders on your tight end all just short of the end zone. Nobody’s watching you at the 35-yard line as the tipped ball wobbles right into your arms. You’re behind the defense that’s all on the quarterback and have only two left to beat on your left side of the field. First one hits you, but you spin to the right, still on your feet. Second one flies at your head, you duck almost to the ground, he’s down behind you and the field’s all yours as you win the game and the championship is yours.

Dreams can come true. And for two teams of young cheerleaders from Phoenix, those dreams won’t have to wait 20 years. They’re about to come true next week as the Phoenix Firebirds Pop Warner Mitey Mites and Junior PeeWees compete in the national cheerleading championships in Orlando, Florida. And no matter what place they take, they are winners.

