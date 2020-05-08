The popular Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in Waddington remains scheduled for July 23-26 on the St. Lawrence River after the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS) revamped the summer slate due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BASS officials postponed spring competition because of the outbreak and announced a new schedule with the goal of completing all of the Bassmaster Elite Series and Bassmaster Open tournaments. But the Waddington event is still locked in for July, the same period as when BASS revealed the original schedule last September.
“Any time we are forced to postpone a tournament it is disappointing to our anglers, fans, hosts, sponsors and staff,” Bruce Akin, BASS CEO, in a statement said.
“After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again.
“Our team has worked diligently alongside our local hosts to ensure that we are ready to get back to the competition and fun of tournament fishing.”
BASS has emphasized that it will heed each state’s mandates on crowd sizes and public spaces as well as monitor federal guidelines to ensure both competition and fan activities can resume safely.
Last year’s Elite tournament in Waddington took place Aug. 15-18.
Micah Frazier, of Newman, Ga., rallied to win the 2019 event with a four-day total of 87 pounds, 4 ounces.
Three Elite Series events and two Bassmaster Opens tournaments originally scheduled between March and May were initially postponed.
An alternate date for the tournament originally planned on the Sabine River in Orange, Texas, could not be selected, prompting a reschedule of that event for Spring 2021. Instead, the Elite Series will compete on Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, where last year Jamie Hartman won with a four-day total of 80 pounds, 13 ounces.
Competition resumes in June, when the Elite field heads to Lake Eufaula in Alabama on June 10-13.
Competition for Opens Series anglers resumes in June as well, when the Central Open launches on the Arkansas River in Muskogee, Okla., for their first event of the season June 18-20.
“When originally setting up the schedule, BASS took into account the times of year when each fishery would be at its best,” said BASS. Tournament Director Trip Weldon. “The revisions, while challenging, should present excellent catch opportunities for our field.”
The rescheduled Bassmaster Elite Series for 2020 is as follows:
June 10-13: Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.
July 14-17: Cayuga Lake, Union Springs
July 23-26: Site One Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington
July 30-Aug. 2: Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh
Aug. 20-23: Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
Oct. 8-11: Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.
