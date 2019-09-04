Wait until hunting season begins before shooting deer

ALBANY - The state Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind people they cannot shoot deer out of season.
Recently, two men in the North Country were ticketed for hunting and shooting deer out of season.
Regular hunting season opens Oct. 26 in the Northern Zone and Nov. 16 in the Southern Zone.
The DEC is asking residents who suspect illegal activity to call the DEC Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267) or use the Report Poachers and Polluters online reporting system.
Environmental Conservation Officer Joe Munn ticketed a man Aug. 19 for illegal deer hunting after responding to a report of shots fired. Rustin K. Wood, 37, of Oswegatchie, St. Lawrence County, was charged with taking a deer during the closed season, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm from a public highway, hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle, and taking protected wildlife except as permitted.
Another man, Michael J. Booth, 42, of Star Lake, St. Lawrence County, was later charged with taking deer during closed season and taking wildlife with the aid of a motor vehicle.
“Hunting season occurs in the fall for optimal management of our deer herd,” said Randy Young, Regional Director of DEC Region 6, which encompasses the counties of Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and St. Lawrence. “No one should be shooting deer right now. ECO enforcement of Environmental Conservation Laws supports the DEC mission to conserve, improve, and protect that state’s fish and wildlife and other natural resources and protects the health and safety of the public.”
Kind of like reminding us it's against the law to rob a bank.....duh... They knew what they were doing as wrong..this isn't an education issue...
