2022 Watertown City Golf Tournament
SUNDAY’S Pairings RESULTS
(FIRST-ROUND MATCHES)
No. 32 Brett Warner def. No. 1 Brandon Mothersell 3 and 2; No. 16 TJ Penn def. No. 17 Caleb Houppert 1 up (20th hole); No. 8 Adam Brown def. No. 25 Nick Sterling 1 up; No. 9 Mitchell Scoville def. No. 24 Michael Wetterhahn 5 and 4; No. 4 Matthew Barton def. No. 29 Nick Felice 7 and 6; No. 20 Jarret Sweet def. No. 13 Jacob Hess 1 up; No. 21 Joe Tufo def. No. 12 Shawn Thomas 1 up; No. 5 Andrew Marks def. No. 28 Brian Sheley 4 and 3; No. 2 John Bufalini def. No. 31 Chris Denesha 5 and 4; No. 18 Sam Cavalario def. No. 11 Ryan Blevins 1 up; No. 23 Chris O’Brien def. No. 10 Kacy Lennox 1 up; No. 7 Marcus Everson def. No. 26 Toby Draper 3 and 2; No. 3 Bob Hughes def. No. 30 Scott Taylor 3 and 2; No. 19 Mike Burgess def. No. 14 D.J. Marconi 3 and 2; No. 22 Dylan Kerenahan def. No. 11 Tyler Reardon 2 and 1; No. 27 Kyle Pignone def. No. 6 Rick Becker 1 and up.
