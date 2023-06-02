Watertown’s John Tyler saved up money for years to be able to afford a flight to compete in last month’s World Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa.
Two months before the International Powerlifting Federation event, Tyler suffered a low-grade rotator cuff tear to his right shoulder.
A week prior to the event, he discovered his car had been burglarized and the gym bag containing all of his equipment was gone.
One day before competition, Tyler came down with food poisoning and was bed-ridden in South Africa.
Any one of those events could have knocked the Immaculate Heart Central graduate out of the competition before it even began. So the bronze medal that Tyler won on May 23 in the 93-kilogram class was no average bronze.
“I was predicted to get gold, but with all those setbacks I had there, I finished third,” said Tyler, who was competing for the U.S. team. “Previously I had lifted 197.5 kilos and the guy that took first (in worlds) put up 195, so speculate there. But next year — I’m hoping.”
Tyler, 21, recorded a bench press of 187.5 kgs (approximately 413 pounds) for his final mark — using fellow competitors’ equipment, because his had vanished, and lifting while on an all-liquid diet.
“The rotator cuff tear, I knew I could work through that,” Tyler said. “The gym bag one was a pretty big setback because you can’t compete if you don’t have equipment, so it was really a matter of ‘can I find it?’ And all the (stolen) equipment was custom to me, so even though I found equipment, it was custom to other people.
“But the biggest one for me was the food poisoning. That was the sickest I’ve ever been, I just was not able to keep down fluids or food. And I lost over 6 pounds in a day, I was the lightest in my weight class out of the top five. That was definitely the biggest setback.”
Tyler, a recent graduate of the University at Buffalo, said he wasn’t at full strength the day of the competition, but considering the previous day when he couldn’t stand up, it appeared a remarkable recovery. He weighed less than any lifter in the top five. “You are the strongest person I know,” his mother, Kim, posted on Facebook.
Tyler added: “I mean literally the day before I could not get out of bed. I was bed-bound, I just rested up a little bit and just kind of hoped I’d wake up the next day and be fine. But even the next day I was on strict fluids diet because I just could not keep down food. My strength definitely wasn’t all there, but I tried to make the best out of what I had.”
Tyler’s background in sports medicine — he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and is a personal trainer — helped him overcome the shoulder tear, and he said he was confident it wouldn’t prevent him from going to South Africa.
But the sight of his car broken into and all of his equipment gone nearly wiped out the plan.
“I live on the South campus of Buffalo and I walked out to my car one morning and my whole car was broken into, everything stolen,” he said.
Tyler said the most important thing he lost from that bag were his wrist wraps, which are essential for a world-class bench press event. He scrambled to borrow equipment from his lifting buddies with just a week to spare.
Tyler added that there was an additional setback mere minutes before it was time to compete. His coaches thought the Junior competition (age 19-21) would be two flights so Tyler would have the usual 40-minutes-to-an-hour to warm-up. But with only one flight, Tyler’s turn came up much faster and he received a call from his coaches telling him he had 10 minutes to warm up.
Tyler has been competing in powerlifting since he was 15 and training since he was 10. He set several USA Powerlifting marks four years ago and did so without a regular coach. Although he received coaching at worlds as a U.S. team member, the DIY approach to his pursuit has paid off.
“As far as programming and training I do all my own coaching,” he said. “I’m actually a certified personal trainer myself and over the past couple years I’ve really gotten into sports medicine, I actually have a few publications on it. So I do personal training myself, I train other people and I do all my own coaching for the powerlifting.”
Tyler was accompanied on the trip by his father, Ryan, who is a medical doctor and helped treat him through his food-poisoning bout.
Tyler now enters the offseason but plans to requalify for nationals in a bid to get back to the world competition next spring.
“Really the top goal is to get the gold back that I missed this year,” he said.
