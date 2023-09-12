Oswegatchie League
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 9:30 am
Oswegatchie League
Week 1: WWV 4-0, Shady Brook Farms 3-1, Armstrong’s 3-1, Casey’s 1-3, Stanton’s 1-3
Highlights: Donna Mills 205(576), Myrna Wells 205(490), Dawn Pike 202(528), Mikayla Pike 198(500), Ethel Payne 194(502), Annette Besaw 191(568), Dawn Mills 191(493), Winnie DeLorenzo 189(468), Vicki Fishbeck 175(512), Cathy Leslie 172(468), Tina James 164(482), Jamie Bush 164(449), Kathy Skelly 161(439), Coleen LaMere 161(434), Marlene McAllister 155(410), Nichole Ritchie 154(413), Catie Dominy 147(414), Jacki Kelly 147, Casey Caldwell 135, Patty Christman 131, Jean LaJoy 130, Carole Lebel 129, Lois Armstrong 123, Marsha Ploof 116
Splits: Jean LaJoy 2-4-10, Marsha Ploof 4-5, Tina James 4-7-10, Mikayla Pike 3-10, Catie Dominy 4-5-7, Coleen LaMere 3-6-7-10, Dawn Pike 3-10, Cathy Leslie 2-7-8
Results: Shady Brook Farms 3-Casey’s 1, Stanton’s 1-Armstrong’s 3, WWV 4-Bye 0
Schedule: WWV vs Armstrong’s, Shady Brook Farms vs Bye, Casey’s vs Stanton’s
Skyway League
Week 1: Obvious Signs 3-1, Doug’s 3-1, SH Electric 3-1, KMH Remed 1-3, East Road Repairs 1-3, Rookey’s Cores & More 1-3
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 213(542), Mary Hayes 212(585), Dawn Pike 204(532), Shelly Sanderson 203(501), Winnie DeLorenzo 202(474), Erica Scott 192(443), Lisa Hammond 181(446), Holli Hazelton 175(404), Sarah Garnsey 173(434), Amanda Hooper 172(420), Lori Potter 171, Sam Downing 162(400), Morgan Showers 158(425), Velma Gushea 158(411), Karen Clemons 157, Marlene McAllister 145(419), Connie McAllister 145(414), Gayle Gollinger 144, Coco Lemieux 137, Patty Christman 132, Diane Chase 131, Casey Montroy 113, Cheryl Doerr 112, Julia Lemieux 111, Jen Newvine 108, Miranda Donnelly 106, Courtney Bigelow 94
Splits: Sarah Garnsey 2-7, Marlene McAllister 3-10, Casey Montroy 3-10, Dawn Pike 3-10, Diane Chase 5-7, Shelly Sanderson 3-9-10
Results: Obvious Signs 3-KMH Remed 1, Doug’s 3-East Road Repairs 1, SH Electric 3-Rookey’s Cores & More 1
